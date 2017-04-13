Titans jump out to best 24-game start in 30 years

Continuing their winning ways, the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh softball team swept both doubleheaders against UW-Platteville and UW-Eau Claire this weekend to reach the 20-win plateau. This marked the 13th win in UWO’s last 15 games and pushed the Titans to first place in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference standings.

Saturday’s doubleheader pitted Oshkosh against its first conference opponent of the season, UW-Platteville. UWO put up 15 combined runs in both games, including a 10-spot in the opening contest.

In the first victory, Oshkosh pushed all 10 of its runs across the plate in the first two innings, including six in the first frame.

Junior third baseman Erika Berry got the scoring going for the Titans by hitting a two-run home run to tie the game at two-all. A sacrifice fly by freshman right fielder Claire Petrus, followed up by a two-RBI single by junior Caitlin Hoerning and an RBI single by sophomore Emma Fionda closed the first inning scoring for UWO.

Head coach Scott Beyer said the team’s development has been evident ever since the Florida trip, including staying tough after facing an early deficit.

“Last year when we got down, we got discouraged and did not think we could come back and win,” Beyer said. “We have proven that already this year that we can make a comeback and score as many runs as we need to. We can will ourselves to win a game.”

The remainder of the scoring took place in the fourth inning, all on one swing of the bat. With the bases loaded, Petrus made it five RBIs on the day by putting one over the fence for a grand slam.

On the rubber, senior Sara Brunlieb earned her sixth victory of the season by going four innings, allowing five earned runs and striking out four Pioneers. Junior pitcher Clare Robbe came in and finished the game for Oshkosh, pitching the remaining three innings and allowing only one run while striking out one.

In the second game of the doubleheader, Oshkosh combined a stout defensive effort with a strong offensive showing to shutout UWP, 5-0. Sophomore pitcher Bailey Smaney remained undefeated, earning her fourth win by pitching five innings and only allowing one hit and striking out four.

Three of the Titans’ nine hits were home runs, with Hoerning, Berry and sophomore catcher Abby Menting all sending it out of the park in the contest. Hoerning had a two-run blast in the second inning and both Berry and Menting hit solo shots in the bottom of the fifth frame to punctuate UWO’s victory.

Robbe said even with the youthfulness of the team, and with four freshman and five sophomores holding down nine of the seventeen roster spots, every player must earn their playing time.

“We have a close family-style team; however, we are also competitive,” Robbe said. “Just because you’re an upperclassman, that doesn’t guarantee you more playing time than a sophomore or freshman. The only role as upperclassmen is to teach them based off their past experiences of collegiate ball and be positive role models to them.”

Sunday’s doubleheader had UWO facing off against UW-Eau Claire, and the Titans only put up four runs in the series. However, due to solid pitching and timely defense, four runs was all that was needed to beat the Blugolds.

Both games resulted in 2-1 Oshkosh victories, and Oshkosh put up both of its runs in the first inning of the opening contest. Menting provided the scoring by hitting a two-run bomb to left center field that brought Berry to the plate.

Brunlieb finished one out away from a complete game, as she pitched into the sixth inning and earned two outs before exiting. She struck out six while only allowing four hits and the lone run.

Petrus came into the game and faced two batters, ending the Blugold threat and earning her second save of the season.

In the second game, seven innings was not enough to decide the outcome, as it took until the bottom of the 11th inning to keep Oshkosh undefeated over the weekend. No teams scored until the 11th, as Eau Claire scored once in the top of the inning before the Titans walked it off and won 2-1.

Smaney began the game, and both she and Petrus earned no decisions in the game. Smaney went six innings and allowed only six hits, while Petrus had four and one-third innings of work, registering two strikeouts.

Robbe came in and recorded the final two outs of the top of the 11th inning for UWO, earning her sixth win of the season against two losses.

Robbe’s victory came via smart base running by the Titans, as both freshman second baseman Amanda McIlhany and shortstop Natalie Dudek scored on a fielder’s choice from Berry. McIlhany scored on the throw and Dudek came around to score on a throwing error by the Blugolds’ shortstop.

Senior outfielder Lauren Torborg said the team has certain aspects to work on stemming from last year and remaining focused falls into that category.

“This year the team came into the season with the mentality of taking the season in five phases,” Torborg said. “The purpose of this is to not think of the season as three and a half long months, but in five stages where each phase has a goal. Another aspect the team came into the season wanting to improve is how we respond to our opponent scoring. If the other team scores, we [want to] answer back with runs.

Looking to extend their winning streak to 10 games, the Titans travel to UW-La Crosse for a doubleheader on Friday, April 14.