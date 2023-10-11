UWO football wins in double-overtime thriller

The UW Oshkosh football team overcame a 17-point deficit in the second half while breaking four school records to defeat UW-Stout 48-46 in double overtime at Don and Nona Williams Stadium in Menominee Oct. 7.

The Titans (3-2, 1-1 in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) defeated the Blugolds (2-3, 0-2 WIAC) for the 13th season in a row and UWO moved into a four-way tie for second place in the WIAC standings.

Oshkosh quarterback Kobe Berghammer and wide receiver Trae Tetzlaff combined to break four single-game records in the double-overtime victory.

Berghammer set program records for pass completions in a game (42), passing yards in a game (466) and all-purpose yards in a game (571).

Tetzlaff set the program record for receptions in a game (16) in Oshkosh’s win over UWS, passing John Dettman’s record of 16 receptions in a game against River Falls on Oct. 10, 1981.

Berghammer broke former UWO quarterback Nick Wara’s record of 37 completions set back on Nov. 16, 2002, against UW-Whitewater and demolished Wara’s record of 499 all-purpose yards originally set on Nov. 15, 2003, against UW-Eau Claire. Berghammer’s 42 completions against Stout surpassed former UWO quarterback Brian Tomalak’s record of 460 passing yards set on Sept. 7, 1997, over UW-River Falls.

The Titans received the kick after halftime and immediately went on a 14 play, 70-yard drive capped off by an 11-yard Berghammer touchdown pass to Little, bringing UWO to within three points of the Blue Devils.

After Oshkosh turned the ball over on downs late in the third quarter, it took UWS just two plays to find the back of the endzone after Matt Pomietlo ran up the middle for a 1-yard rushing touchdown to put Stout on top 37-27.

The Titans began the fourth quarter with a three-minute drive that ended with an 11-yard Berghammer touchdown pass to Cade Oiler and brough UWO back to within three points of the Blue Devils.

With under eight minutes to go in the contest the Titans were able to get into field goal range but Nolan Mobley missed the potential game-tying 23-yard field goal.

UWO held Stout to a three-and-out and Oshkosh marched 57 yards into field goal range, setting up Mobley with another potential game tying-field goal. Mobley converted on the 32-yard try, tying the game at 37 with less than two minutes to go in regulation.

Stout had an opportunity to win the game with a field goal as time expired, but kicker Luke Cool missed the 44-yard attempt, sending the game into overtime.

In the first overtime, the Titans held the Blue Devils to a 37-yard field goal, putting UWS up 40-37.

On UWO’s first possession of overtime, Oshkosh drove to the 5-yard line but had to settle for a 22-yard field goal from Mobley to tie the game.

The Titans scored on the second play of the second overtime to take a 48-40 lead when Berghammer threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Kaio Harn and threw a 2-yard pass to Little to convert on the two-point conversion try.

The Blue Devils scored a touchdown five plays later after Waechter ran up the middle for the 6-yard score, but Stout wasn’t able to convert on the two-point conversion try and the Titans were able to hang on for the two-point victory.

Berghammer, who was named National Quarterback of the Week by d3football.com for his performance against Stout, went 43-53 with 465 passing yards and five passing touchdowns.

Berghammer, also named WIAC Offensive Player of the Week, was the team’s leading rusher with 108 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown. Oshkosh running back Harn added 13 rushes for 73 yards for the Titans.

Tetzlaff was the team’s leading receiver, catching 16 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown. Wideout Dan Fynaardt caught five passes for 63 yards while fellow wide receiver Little caught five passes for 60 yards and two touchdowns.

On the defensive side, UWO combined to have 70 tackles as a team, three tackles for loss and a sack. Linebacker Mitch Borkovec led the team with eight total tackles while defensive back Carson Raddatz had six tackles and recorded a tackle for loss. Avery Martell had the lone sack for the Titans while Bryce Hinn and DeAris McQuirter both recorded a tackle for loss.

Stout quarterback Waechter went 16-26 for 175 passing yards and one passing touchdown. Matt Pomietlo was Stout’s leading rusher, gaining 112 yards on the ground and scoring three touchdowns while Waechter ran for 35 yards and a score.

Patrick Corcoran was the team’s leading receiver with seven catches for 94 yards while Ben Karls hauled in the lone Blue Devils receiving touchdown.

On the defensive side for Stout, Cannon Griner had a game-high 18 tackles while Gervase Thompson and Walker Beyerl each recorded 0.5 sacks. As a team, Stout recorded 108 tackles, three tackles for loss and a fumble recovery.

Stout kicked off the scoring on just the third play from scrimmage when Pomielto ran for an 11-yard touchdown 52 seconds into the game.

The Titans gave the ball right back to the Blue Devils on the first play of the next drive when Tetzlaff caught an 8-yard pass from Berghammer but fumbled the football at UWO’s 29-yard line.

UWS took advantage of the good field position by marching down the field and adding another touchdown from Pomietlo, this time a 2-yard score, to give the Blue Devils a 14-0 lead.

Oshkosh finally got on the board with just under seven minutes to go in the first quarter when Berghammer escaped the pocket and ran for a 10-yard touchdown. Mobley missed the ensuing extra point and the Titans trailed 14-6.

On the very next play, Stout found the endzone once again when Corcoran returned the kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown but missed the extra point, giving UWS a 14-point advantage.

The Titans pulled to within seven points of Stout after Oshkosh drove 81 yards in nine plays, setting up a Berghammer 25-yard passing touchdown to Tetzlaff with under three minutes to go in the first quarter.

Stout added a 32-yard field goal to start the second quarter, building the Blue Devil lead to 23-13. The Titans turned the ball over on downs on their next possession and UWS was able to capitalize with a 5-yard passing touchdown from Waechter to Karls.

Just before halftime, UWO drove down the field and Berghammer threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Little with 25 seconds remaining in the half to close the deficit to 30-20 at the break.

The Titans went on to outscore Stout 17-7 in the second half and force overtime, winning the game in the second overtime after the Blue Devils failed to convert on a two-point conversion try.

The Titans will be back in action Oct. 14 to take on UW-Eau Claire at J.J. Keller Field at Titan Stadium at 1:05 p.m.