Wisconsin falls to Birmingham 125-107 at home

The Wisconsin Herd had two players finish with double-doubles, but the Birmingham Squadron claimed a 125-107 victory at the Oshkosh Arena Jan. 22.

The Herd (5-6) lost their second-straight game and was led by forward Wenyen Gabriel who scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Guard TyTy Washington Jr. scored 13 points and dished out 13 rebounds while guard Stephen Thompson added a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double off the bench.

Wisconsin shot 47.7% from the field and just 21.6% from 3-point range as a team. The Herd was outrebounded 47-45 and turned the ball over 14 times but finished with six steals and two blocked shots.

Birmingham (6-5) finished the contest shooting 50.6% from the floor and 43.6% from 3-point land. The Squadron turned the ball over 12 times in the game but had seven steals and two blocked shots.

The Squadron was led by forward Landers Nolley II, who scored a game-high 25 points and grabbed 12 boards. Forward Malcolm Hill scored 22 points on 4-for-7 shooting from behind the arc and grabbed four rebounds. Center E.J. Liddell finished with 18 points while guard Jalen Crutcher added 16 points and 11 assists.

Wisconsin’s Glenn Robinson III opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 3-pointer, but the Squadron scored four straight points to take an early 4-3 lead. A Marques Bolden layup sparked a 12-3 Herd run to give Wisconsin an eight-point lead midway through the period. The Herd maintained a three-point advantage for most of the opening quarter, but Birmingham ended the period on a 10-5 run behind back-to-back 3-pointers from Nolley II to give the Squadron a 31-29 lead at the break.

Birmingham opened the second quarter on an 8-0 run to extend its lead to 39-29 but Wisconsin was able to cut the deficit to 47-45 after a 9-3 run midway through the period. College Park embarked on a 15-6 run late in the quarter after a 3-pointer from Hill and the Squadron extended its lead to 62-53 at halftime.

The Squadron advantage reached as high as 14 points early in the third quarter following two pull-up jumpers from Hill and a 3-pointer from Tevian Jones. Birmingham held onto a double-digit lead for nearly all of the quarter and extended its advantage to 94-78 after a Nolley II layup. The Squadron outscored the Herd 40-31 in the third quarter and led by 18 points at the break.

Birmingham took a 21-point lead after a Galen Robinson Jr. dunk with eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, but the Herd responded with an 8-0 run after a Drew Timme layup to cut the deficit to 107-94. That would be as close as the Herd got to the Squadron, and Birmingham cruised to a 125-107 victory.

The Herd, who sit 12th in the Eastern Conference of the NBA G League, will return to action against Birmingham at the Oshkosh Arena Jan. 24 at 6 p.m.