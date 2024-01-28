UWO women’s basketball takes down Stout 58-47

The UW Oshkosh women’s basketball team claimed its 15th win of the season after taking down UW-Stout 58-47 on Jan. 27 at the Kolf Sports Center.

The Titans (15-5, 6-2 WIAC) shot 35.3% from the field and 22.7% from behind the arc while converting 17-of-19 free throws in the contest. Oshkosh forced 18 Stout turnovers, scored 20 points off turnovers and finished the game with four blocks and 11 steals.

Oshkosh was led by Kennedy Osterman, who scored 14 points and grabbed four rebounds. Bridget Froehlke finished with 11 points and four rebounds while Kayce Vaile had a double-double, scoring 10 points and grabbing 10 boards.

The Blue Devils (12-7, 2-6 WIAC) scored the first eight points of the first quarter, but with seven minutes to go in the period, the Titans went on an 8-0 run to tie the game at 8-8. Both teams traded 3-pointers with two minutes remaining, but Kate Huml converted on a pair of free throws and Vaile nailed a layup to give Oshkosh a 15-11 lead at the break.

Osterman knocked down a free throw to give the Titans a five-point advantage to begin the second quarter and Froehlke hit a 3-pointer that sparked an 8-0 run and gave Oshkosh a 24-11 lead. The Titans maintained a double-digit advantage for the rest of the quarter and led 33-18 going into halftime.

Stout kicked off the third quarter with back-to-back 3-pointers from Sydney Brennan and Lexi Wagner to cut the Titan lead to 33-24. The Blue Devils embarked on a 9-0 midway through the quarter to tie the game at 33 but Vaile responded with a layup to give Oshkosh a two-point advantage. The Titans ended the quarter on a 7-0 run capped off by an Osterman buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give UWO a 42-33 lead at the break.

The Blue Devils began the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer to cut the Titan lead to six points, but a pair of free throws from Osterman and a layup from Avery Poole gave Oshkosh a 46-38 lead. With three minutes left in the contest, Stout cut the lead to six points following a free throw, but the Titans outscored the Blue Devils 10-5 the rest of the way to secure an 11-point victory.

The Titans, who sit second in the WIAC standings, will travel to the Kachel Gymnasium to take on UW-Whitewater (18-1, 7-1 WIAC) on Wednesday (Jan. 31) with tipoff scheduled for 7 p.m.