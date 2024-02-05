Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
The Advance-Titan
The Advance-Titan
Spotlight
Sturgeon spearing season begins Feb. 10

Poor ice conditions means many spearers will likely not go out
Submitted news
February 5, 2024
Advance-Titan+file+photo+%E2%80%94+A+spearer+waits+for+a+sturgeon+to+swim+under+his+hole+in+February+2022.
Advance-Titan file photo — A spearer waits for a sturgeon to swim under his hole in February 2022.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources continues to prepare for the sturgeon spearing season that will open Feb. 10, 2024 on the Winnebago System.

Under the current rule, the sturgeon spearing season opens on the second Saturday in February, regardless of weather conditions. It continues for 16 consecutive days unless closed early if harvest registration data indicates the harvest cap will be met.

This year’s harvest caps are:

 WATERBODY  JUVENILE  FEMALES  ADULT FEMALES   MALES 
  Lake Winnebago 280 725 994
 Upriver Lakes 70 80 248
 Winnebago System Totals 350 805 1,242

If any harvest cap is met early, a closure notice will be posted to the DNR’s Winnebago System sturgeon spearing webpage and Facebook account, as well as distributed in the daily sturgeon updates provided via email.

Season predictions and ice safety

The sturgeon spearing season length is usually dictated in part by water clarity and ice conditions on the Upriver Lakes and Lake Winnebago. This year, biologists haven’t been able to conduct water clarity assessments due to rapidly changing weather and ice conditions.

Spearers and spectators are also reminded no ice is 100% safe. The DNR does not monitor ice conditions, so check with local fishing clubs and conservation groups for local ice conditions. Keep in mind that ice conditions can change throughout the season.

Get tips for staying safe on the ice from the DNR’s ice safety webpage.

Spearers will be able to find the season forecast and daily harvest updates on the Winnebago System sturgeon spearing webpage and via email.

Registration Information

The DNR reminds spearers that once they have successfully speared a sturgeon, the tag must be validated by tearing off the bottom portion, the sturgeon must then be brought to an official registration station and registered by 2 p.m. on the day it was speared.

Any sturgeon harvested from Lake Winnebago must be registered at one of the registration stations on Lake Winnebago, and any sturgeon harvested from the Upriver Lakes (lakes Poygan, Butte des Morts or Winneconne) must be registered at one of the Upriver Lakes registration stations.

Please check the 2024 sturgeon spearing regulations for specifics.
