Titans take down Pioneers 67-54

The UW Oshkosh women’s basketball team took down UW-Platteville on Wednesday night (Feb. 7) with a final score 67-54.

The Titans, ranked No. 16 in the nation this week by D3hoops.com, were led by Kennedy Osterman who collected 17 points, four rebounds, and two assists. Kayce Vaile followed with 16 points and five rebounds. Sarah Hardwick also registered 10 rebounds and two assists.

UWO (18-4, 9-2 WIAC) shot 57.4 percent (27-of-47) from the field, 38.5 percent (five-of-13) from three, and 66.7 percent (eight-of-12), leading the Pioneers (13-9, 6-5 WIAC) in the first two categories.

The Titans gained an early lead with a layup from Vaile before the Pioneers responded with their own layup. The teams traded points before a three pointer from Avery Poole put the Titans ahead. Oshkosh extended its lead to six with layups from Hardwick and Osterman. The game remained scoreless from 5:21 to 2:40 before the teams traded jump shots for a score of 15-13. Vaile scored on a jump shot before a foul secured the Pioneers two free throws. The quarter ended with a layup from Osterman.

The second quarter started with a pair of free throws from UWO’s Mara Wieman before the Titans were able to break away for a six-point run including a three-pointer from Oshkosh’s Bridget Froehlke. Platteville came back with its own three-pointer, but stayed down by 10 points. The teams traded points for the remainder of the quarter while the Titans continued to hold a steady 11-point lead.

Vaile opened the third quarter with a jump shot and a layup followed by another layup from Osterman. The Pioneers recorded a layup and a pair of free throws to try and reduce the score deficit before UWO’s Kate Huml made a jump shot that was followed with a Pioneer three pointer. Osterman scored four points before the teams went back and forth with points to close out the third quarter.

Platteville made a three for the first points of the fourth quarter before Froehlke retaliated with her own three-pointer. The Pioneers secured another-three pointer before Osterman made a layup. The game ended with two free throws from Huml, securing the Titans’ 13-point win.

The Titans will travel to UW-River Falls on Saturday (Feb. 10) for an away game. The game is set for 3 p.m. tip off. UWO defeated the Falcons on Jan. 13 in the teams’ first meeting of the season at the Kolf Sports Center by a score of 69-55.