Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Spotlight
Advertisement

UWO men’s basketball falls to UWRF 88-78

Emily Buffington, Staff Writer
February 12, 2024
Courtesy+of+UWO+Athletics+--+UWOs+Will+Mahoney+scored+26+points+with+five+assists+and+four+rebounds+against+the+Falcons+on+Saturday.
Courtesy of UWO Athletics — UWO’s Will Mahoney scored 26 points with five assists and four rebounds against the Falcons on Saturday.

The UW Oshkosh men’s basketball team was defeated 88-78 by UW-River Falls on Saturday night (Feb.10) at the Kolf Sports Center.

The Titans (10-13, 3-9 WIAC) shot 45.9 percent (28-of-61) from the field, 26.7 percent (eight-of-30) from 3-point territory, and 73.7 percent (14-of-19) from the line, outshooting the Falcons (13-10, 7-5 WIAC) in free throw percentage and points in the paint (38-36).

Will Mahoney led the Titans with a season-high of 26 points and four rebounds. Following closely behind, Michael Metcalf-Grassman collected 22 points and eight rebounds (two offensive). Carter Thomas reached double-digits with 13 points and three rebounds.

Mahoney opened the scoring in the first half with a layup in the first minute. The teams traded points and the lead for the first few minutes of the game before a 3-pointer from Metcalf-Grassman and Mahoney put the Titans ahead by four points. The Titans remained in the lead up till a layup from River Falls tied the game. A jump shot put the Falcons ahead until a layup from Metcalf-Grassman tied the game once again. 

A 3-pointer from River Falls put the Titans behind before a jump shot from Quinn Steckbauer and a 3-pointer from Thomas gained the Titans the lead and pair of free throws from Mahoney extended that lead to four points before a free throw and 3-pointer from the Falcons tied the game with 8:17 left in the half. Another 3-pointer gave River Falls the lead while a layup from UWO’s Nick Kraftzenk made it a one point game. The Falcons then proceeded on a 12-point run putting the Titans in a 13 point deficit. The teams went back and forth while they ended the half with a 3-pointer from Kraftzenk.

The Falcons started the second quarter off with a jump shot followed by a jump shot from Metcalf-Grassman. Thomas then secured a layup before River Falls responded with a jump shot. The teams exchanged points for most of the half with Oshkosh going on a seven point run with seven minutes left in the game to shorten the lead to eight points. The Titans were unable to overcome the deficit and ended the game with a 3-pointer from Thomas for a final score of 88-78.

Titans return for action on Wednesday (Feb. 14) to face UW-La Crosse on the road. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Mitchell Hall. This will be the second meeting of the teams this season. The Eagles defeated the Titans 85-75 in the first meeting on Jan. 17 at the Kolf Sports Center.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Katie Pulvermacher / Advance-Titan -- The Herds TyTy Washington Jr. goes in for a layup against the Westchester Knicks at the Oshkosh Arena Feb. 1.
Herd take down Nets 133-118
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UW Oshkosh’s Mia Lucero was named the WIAC x Kwik Trip Gymnast of the Week on Tuesday (Feb. 6).
UWO's Mia Lucero named WIAC Gymnast of the Week
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UWOs Kayce Vaile helped the Titans to their fourth consecutive win with 16 points and five rebounds against the Pioneers on Wednesday night.
Titans take down Pioneers 67-54
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UWOs Quinn Steckbauer scored 10 points and made all four of his free throw attempts against the Pioneers on Wednesday night.
Metcalf-Grassman scores 25 points in Oshkosh loss
Katie Pulvermacher / Advance-Titan -- The Herds Marquese Chriss drives to the basket against the Westchester Knicks Feb. 1 at the Oshkosh Arena.
Herd make roster changes ahead of NBA trade deadline
Katie Pulvermacher / Advance-Titan -- The Herds Elijah Hughes passes the basketball to a teammate in Wisconsins win over the Knicks Feb. 1 at the Oshkosh Arena.
Herd rise to 7th in Eastern Conference with win over Knicks
More in Top Stories
Courtesy of the Wisconsin Department of Justice -- A North Fond du Lac police officer is being investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice after an officer involved shooting in Winnebago County on the evening of Feb.2.
DOJ investigating officer involved shooting in Winnebago County
Advance-Titan file photo — A spearer waits for a sturgeon to swim under his hole in February 2022.
Sturgeon spearing season begins Feb. 10
Katie Pulvermacher / Advance-Titan -- The Herds Glenn Robinson III dribbles the basketball against the Westchester Knicks Feb.1 at the Oshkosh Arena.
Herd take down Knicks 107-100
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UWOs Michael Metcalf-Grassman recorded his second career double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds against the Warhawks on Wednesday night.
Warhawks edge out Titans 68-66
Katie Pulvermacher / Advance-Titan -- The Herds Chris Livingston goes in for a layup in a game earlier this season at the Oshkosh Arena.
Herd snap two game skid with win over Magic
Katie Pulvermacher / Advance-Titan -- Wisconsins Glenn Robinson III looks to pass the ball against the Birmingham Squadron in a game earlier this season at the Oshkosh Arena.
Herd drops second-straight game to Delaware 107-102

The Advance-Titan

Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses
The Advance-Titan • © 2024 The Advance-Titan, 800 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh, WI 54901 • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Advance-Titan Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest