UWO men’s basketball falls to UWRF 88-78

The UW Oshkosh men’s basketball team was defeated 88-78 by UW-River Falls on Saturday night (Feb.10) at the Kolf Sports Center.

The Titans (10-13, 3-9 WIAC) shot 45.9 percent (28-of-61) from the field, 26.7 percent (eight-of-30) from 3-point territory, and 73.7 percent (14-of-19) from the line, outshooting the Falcons (13-10, 7-5 WIAC) in free throw percentage and points in the paint (38-36).

Will Mahoney led the Titans with a season-high of 26 points and four rebounds. Following closely behind, Michael Metcalf-Grassman collected 22 points and eight rebounds (two offensive). Carter Thomas reached double-digits with 13 points and three rebounds.

Mahoney opened the scoring in the first half with a layup in the first minute. The teams traded points and the lead for the first few minutes of the game before a 3-pointer from Metcalf-Grassman and Mahoney put the Titans ahead by four points. The Titans remained in the lead up till a layup from River Falls tied the game. A jump shot put the Falcons ahead until a layup from Metcalf-Grassman tied the game once again.

A 3-pointer from River Falls put the Titans behind before a jump shot from Quinn Steckbauer and a 3-pointer from Thomas gained the Titans the lead and pair of free throws from Mahoney extended that lead to four points before a free throw and 3-pointer from the Falcons tied the game with 8:17 left in the half. Another 3-pointer gave River Falls the lead while a layup from UWO’s Nick Kraftzenk made it a one point game. The Falcons then proceeded on a 12-point run putting the Titans in a 13 point deficit. The teams went back and forth while they ended the half with a 3-pointer from Kraftzenk.

The Falcons started the second quarter off with a jump shot followed by a jump shot from Metcalf-Grassman. Thomas then secured a layup before River Falls responded with a jump shot. The teams exchanged points for most of the half with Oshkosh going on a seven point run with seven minutes left in the game to shorten the lead to eight points. The Titans were unable to overcome the deficit and ended the game with a 3-pointer from Thomas for a final score of 88-78.

Titans return for action on Wednesday (Feb. 14) to face UW-La Crosse on the road. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Mitchell Hall. This will be the second meeting of the teams this season. The Eagles defeated the Titans 85-75 in the first meeting on Jan. 17 at the Kolf Sports Center.