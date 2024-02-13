Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Spotlight
Advertisement

Herd win streak reaches six games with victory over Grand Rapids

Jacob Link, Assistant News Editor
February 13, 2024
Katie+Pulvermacher+%2F+Advance-Titan+--+The+Herds+Stephen+Thompson+crosses+over+a+defender+at+the+Oshkosh+Arena+Feb.+1.
Katie Pulvermacher / Advance-Titan — The Herd’s Stephen Thompson crosses over a defender at the Oshkosh Arena Feb. 1.

The Wisconsin Herd won its sixth straight contest after taking down the Grand Rapids Gold 105-86 Feb. 11 at the Van Andel Arena.

The Herd (12-8) have jumped into second place in the Eastern Conference of the NBA G League on their six-game win streak and Wisconsin sits 0.5 games behind the first-place Delaware Blue Coats.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Chris Livingston led Wisconsin with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Herd guard TyTy Washington Jr. scored 21 points and nine rebounds while center Marques Bolden had a 16-point, 17-rebound double-double. Forward Wenyen Gabriel added 15 points and nine rebounds.

Wisconsin shot 49.5% from the field and 25.7% from 3-point range in the win. The Herd outrebounded the Gold 56-41 and paced Grand Rapids in assists (28-22) but turned the ball over 10 times.

Grand Rapids (9-8) was led by forward Braxton Key, who scored 21 points and seven boards. Center Jay Huff scored 17 points and had nine rebounds while both Andrew Funk and Jalen Pickett finished with 12 points.

The Gold, which turned the ball over 14 times, finished the contest shooting 39.5% from the floor and 34.3% from behind the arc.

Grand Rapids took an early 4-0 lead in the first quarter after back-to-back layups from Huff, but Washington Jr. responded with a 3-pointer to draw the Herd to within a point. A finger-roll layup from the Herd’s Glenn Robinson III sparked a 19-5 run that gave Wisconsin a 10-point lead midway through the period. Back-to-back baskets from Grand Rapids cut the Gold deficit to six points, but the Herd maintained a 28-23 lead at the end of the quarter.

Both teams swapped baskets to begin the second quarter until a Gabriel putback sparked an 11-0 run that gave the Herd a 16-point lead midway through the quarter. Wisconsin claimed a double-digit lead for most of the quarter, and a 3-pointer from Pickett at the buzzer cut the Herd’s lead to 54-42 at halftime.

Washington Jr. kicked off the third quarter with a jumper to give Wisconsin a 14-point advantage, but Funk responded with a layup on the next possession. The two teams traded baskets for the first eight minutes of the period until a 3-pointer from Key and a layup from Pickett cut the Herd’s lead to six points. Gabriel connected on back-to-back shots, but Key hit a free throw in the final seconds as the period ended with the Herd on top 78-70.

The Herd went on an 8-0 run in the early stages of the fourth quarter and took a 14-point lead after a 3-pointer from Hughes. Wisconsin embarked on a 15-0 run after a 3-pointer from Gabriel and the Gold had no response as the Herd cruised to a 19-point win.

After the game, Livingston was recalled back to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Herd enjoy a week off for the NBA All-Star Game before heading back home to the Oshkosh Arena Feb. 22 to take on the Rip City Remix (10-7) with tipoff scheduled for 6 p.m.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Sports
Katie Pulvermacher / Advance-Titan -- The Herds Stephen Thompson dribbles past a defender at the Oshkosh Arena Feb. 9.
Wisconsin Herd defeats Charge for fifth straight win
Katie Pulvermacher / Advance-Titan -- The Herds TyTy Washington Jr. goes in for a layup against the Westchester Knicks at the Oshkosh Arena Feb. 1.
Herd take down Nets 133-118
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UWOs Will Mahoney scored 26 points with five assists and four rebounds against the Falcons on Saturday.
UWO men's basketball falls to UWRF 88-78
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UW Oshkosh’s Mia Lucero was named the WIAC x Kwik Trip Gymnast of the Week on Tuesday (Feb. 6).
UWO's Mia Lucero named WIAC Gymnast of the Week
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UWOs Kayce Vaile helped the Titans to their fourth consecutive win with 16 points and five rebounds against the Pioneers on Wednesday night.
Titans take down Pioneers 67-54
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UWOs Quinn Steckbauer scored 10 points and made all four of his free throw attempts against the Pioneers on Wednesday night.
Metcalf-Grassman scores 25 points in Oshkosh loss
More in Top Stories
Katie Pulvermacher / Advance-Titan -- The Herds Marquese Chriss drives to the basket against the Westchester Knicks Feb. 1 at the Oshkosh Arena.
Herd make roster changes ahead of NBA trade deadline
Courtesy of the Wisconsin Department of Justice -- A North Fond du Lac police officer is being investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice after an officer involved shooting in Winnebago County on the evening of Feb.2.
DOJ investigating officer involved shooting in Winnebago County
Katie Pulvermacher / Advance-Titan -- The Herds Elijah Hughes passes the basketball to a teammate in Wisconsins win over the Knicks Feb. 1 at the Oshkosh Arena.
Herd rise to 7th in Eastern Conference with win over Knicks
Advance-Titan file photo — A spearer waits for a sturgeon to swim under his hole in February 2022.
Sturgeon spearing season begins Feb. 10
Katie Pulvermacher / Advance-Titan -- The Herds Glenn Robinson III dribbles the basketball against the Westchester Knicks Feb.1 at the Oshkosh Arena.
Herd take down Knicks 107-100
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UWOs Michael Metcalf-Grassman recorded his second career double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds against the Warhawks on Wednesday night.
Warhawks edge out Titans 68-66

The Advance-Titan

Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses
The Advance-Titan • © 2024 The Advance-Titan, 800 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh, WI 54901 • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Advance-Titan Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest