UWO to host first, second round of NCAA tournament

The NCAA announced Feb. 26 that the UW Oshkosh women’s basketball team will host a regional pod at the Kolf Sports Center for the NCAA Division III women’s basketball tournament.

The Titans (22-5) will take on Webster University (Missouri) (27-0) in the first round of the tournament March 1 with tipoff at 7:30 p.m.

UWO, which won the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference regular season title with a 12-2 record, enters the first-round matchup coming off a 77-65 loss to UW-Stout in the WIAC tournament championship game. Oshkosh earned an at-large bid into the NCAA tournament by the selection comitee.

The Titans, ranked No. 14 in the nation by d3hoops.com, will be led by senior guard Kennedy Osterman, who averages 11.3 points per game and shoots 43.5% from the field and 38.9% from behind the arc. Osterman shoots a WIAC-best 90.6% from the foul line and averages 4.4 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game.

Webster, ranked No. 24 in the nation by d3hoops.com, earned its eighth NCAA tournament bid after the Gorloks won their third-straight St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) tournament title by taking down Westminster (Missouri) 71-56 Feb. 24.

The Gorloks, which also won the SLIAC regular season title, will be led by graduate student Julie Baudendistel, who averages 16.3 points per game and shoots 49.3% from the floor.

The first game of the day will feature Gustavus Adolphus College (Minnesota) (25-2) and Trine University (Indiana) (21-7) in a first round matchup.

The Gusties, ranked No. 5 in the nation by d3hoops.com, earned an automatic bid into the tournament after taking down Concordia College (Minnesota) 66-38 in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) tournament championship game. Gustavus Adolphus went 19-1 in conference play to claim the MIAC regular season crown.

The Gusties will be led by senior guards Emma Kniefel and Syd Hauger, who both average 11.7 points per game. Kniefel grabs an average of four rebounds a game and dishes out 3.4 assists per game. Hauger shoots 65.2% from the floor and 53.5% from 3-point range.

Trine enters the tournament after upsetting No. 9 Hope University (Michigan) 63-59 to win the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association (MIAA) tournament. The Thunder finished third in the MIAA regular season standings with a 12-4 record.

Junior guard Sydney Wagner will lead the Thunder into the NCAA tournament after averaging 14.7 points and 5.7 points per game in the regular season. Wagner shoots 44% from the field and averages 2.7 steals per game.

The winners of games played on March 1 will play each other in the second round of the tournament at the Kolf Sports Center at 7 p.m. March 2.