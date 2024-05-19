UWO defeats Illinois Wesleyan in NCAA tournament

The UW Oshkosh softball team won a battle of Titans May 17, when it defeated the Illinois Wesleyan University Titans 1-0 in the second day of the NCAA Tournament at the UW-Oshkosh Softball Park.

UWO (41-4) advanced to the second day with a 1-0 record in the Oshkosh Regional after defeating the College of Saint Benedict (Minnesota) 4-1 May 16. Illinois Wesleyan (31-12) won 4-1 over Wartburg College (Iowa) in game two to move on in the tournament.

Sydney Nemetz was Oshkosh’s starting pitcher against Illinois Wesleyan and threw 4.0 innings, allowing no runs on just three hits with five strikeouts.

Neither team reached second base until Illinois Wesleyan hit a singled to left field and moved a runner to second base in the bottom of the fourth inning. A pop up and flyout ended the inning and stranded the runner.

In the top of the fifth inning, the Titans from Wisconsin loaded the bases when Abby Garceau singled through the left side, Brianna Davis doubled down the left field line and Morgan Miller walked. Unfortunately, all three were stranded when Illinois Wesleyan caught a ball in foul territory.

Brianna Bougie relieved Nemetz for the bottom of fifth and finished the game with no hits or walks and three strikeouts.

Both Titan squads went down in three batters during the sixth inning. Sophie Wery doubled to left field and advanced to third on a throwing error by the left fielder to lead off the top of the seventh inning. Mia Crotty then came on to pinch run for Wery and scored the only run of the contest when Morgan Rau doubled.

Illinois Wesleyan advanced to third base in the bottom of the seventh inning when a hit batter moved to second on a wild pitch and third on a sacrifice bunt. They were stranded when Davis caught a fly ball in left field to end the game.

Bougie was credited with the win and moved to 7-1 on the season.

UWO will face Saint Benedict (26-18) once again May 18 at 11 a.m. in the regional championship. The Bennies eliminated Wartburg College 5-3 in the second game on Friday and Illinois Wesleyan 8-3 in the second game and now own a 2-1 mark in the regional. If the Bennies win game one and hand Oshkosh its first loss of the tournament, the ‘if necessary’ game will be played at 1:30 p.m.