Coon joins USA D-3 Volleyball team

UW Oshkosh volleyball player Izzy Coon, who led the Titans to a Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference title and a fifth place finish in the NCAA tournament in 2023, joined the USA D-3 Volleyball team in its Brazil Tour 2024 over the summer.

Coon said she is thrilled to be able to represent the Titans on the USA D-3 Volleyball team.

“I am honored and humbled to represent UW Oshkosh and our Titan nation in Brazil in June and participate in the select USA Division III volleyball team,” Coon said. “While there, I will be playing 5 matches, volunteering at youth clinics and getting the opportunity to build connections with other Division III men’s and women’s student-athletes.”

The USA D-3 Volleyball teams, led by Ron Smith, are made up of NCAA Division III men’s and women’s volleyball players from across the country who have earned All-America, All-Region and All-Conference honors. The women’s team features nine players from seven different colleges and universities.

The Brazil Tour started on June 10 in Orlando, Florida, and will continue through June 19 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The USA D-3 women’s team played two matches June 15 as a part of the Marina Barra Clube “International Challenge” in the Barra neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro, the same part of Rio where the 2016 Olympic Village was located. The USA D-3 Volleyball teams also co-hosted a youth skills clinic at the Marina Barra Clube as part of the Brazil Tour.

According to UW Oshkosh Athletics, during the trip, the teams will experience educational, cultural and social aspects of Brazilian life through city, school, and sports club visits. While in Rio, the team will be staying on the Copacabana Beach and will be touring the Christ the Redeemer Statue and Sugar Loaf Mountain.

Smith said the USA D-3 Volleyball teams are made up of an outstanding group of men and women.

“Many of the players on this year’s USA/Brazil Tour team had great individual seasons and led their teams into postseason play,” Smith said. “This tour is designed to expose players to a great volleyball experience while providing a once in a lifetime opportunity for educational, cultural and social growth.”

UWO head volleyball coach Jon Ellman said that the entire coaching staff were very excited for Coon to receive the opportunity to play for the USA D-3 team.

“We are so proud that Izzy has been awarded this great opportunity to represent UW Oshkosh Volleyball on a national stage,” Ellman said. “The qualities that make Izzy a great person and player will surely help bring cohesiveness, confidence, and points to this team.”