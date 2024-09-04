UWO soccer draws 2-2 in home opener

In the 2024 season opening match Aug. 30 at J. J. Keller Field at Titan Stadium, the UW Oshkosh women’s soccer team drew 2-2 with Gustavus Adolphus College (Minnesota).

The Titans and Gusties previously met once before, playing a neutral-site contest in Stevens Point on Aug. 31, 2012. UWO was victorious with a 1-0 score.

UWO’s Nadia Epshteyn and Maris Heun both scored goals and shot twice on goal for the Titans while Laney Wiebel added another shot on goal. Titan goalkeeper Emma Sauriol saved six shots in the match.

UWO (0-0-1) shot eleven total times in the match to Gustavus Adolphus’ 14.

The Gusties scored first on a Haillee Wilson goal in the 37th minute, assisted by Gabriela Rodriguez.

After halftime, UWO added two goals in four minutes when Epshteyn notched her first collegiate goal in the 54th minute and Maddie Anderson assisted Heun on the fourth goal of her career.

Gustavus Adolphus tied the game late when Payton Mahady scored from Ellen Becken in the 86th minute.

The Titans will face Marian University on the road Sept. 3.