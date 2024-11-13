Titans fall in season opener

The UW Oshkosh men’s basketball team faced a tough challenge against Saint John’s University (Minn.) Saturday, Nov. 9, ultimately falling 73-62.

The Titans (0-1) were able to put points on the board first, but quickly fell behind as the Johnnies (1-0) followed up the opening bucket with 13 points of their own, making the game 13-2, setting the tone for this game.

In the first half, UWO was outscored 33-30, and the second half saw a similar story, as they fell short of a comeback being out-produced 40-32. In the game, there were three lead changes.

The first occurred in the first minutes of the game and the final two in the second half as the Titans tried to gain momentum.

Titans sophomore Michael Metcalf-Grassman led the way offensively for the Titans in his 33 minutes on the court, finishing the game with 28 points on 48% shooting from the field (10-21, 2-5 on three pointers). Metcalf-Grassman also led the squad in rebounding with 10 defensive rebounds.

UWO was held in check when it came to rebounding as the Johnnies were able to secure 45 rebounds compared to UWO’s 36. St. John’s grabbed 10 boards on the offensive side, which they turned into eight points compared to the Titans five offensive rebounds and four second- chance points, which proved to be pivotal in the game.

The Johnnies relied on quality production from their Senior duo of Kooper Vaughn and Ryan Thissen, who shot a combined 43% from the field and 41% from the three point line while also only missing one free throw. Vaughn finished the game with 25 points, five rebounds, and two assists while Thissen had 21 points, four rebounds and three assists.

Oshkosh outshot St. John’s with 40.4% from the field compared to the Johnnies 36%. The Titans shot 75% on free throws and the Johnnies maximized their opportunities shooting 89% on free throws.

From the three point line, both teams ultimately struggled, but St. Johns was able to find more success then UWO where they converted on 11 of their 34 shots from beyond the arch compared to Oshkosh’s 4 out of 19 shots.

Additionally,turnovers proved to be another problem for the Titans. In this one as St. Johns was able to convert 20 points off the 15 turnovers they forced, compared to Oshkosh’s 10 points off 11 turnovers.

Now the Titans look ahead at yet another nationally ranked opponent on their schedule as they will travel to Tiffin, Ohio Friday, Nov. 15 to face off against Calvin University (Mich.) at Seiberling Gymnasium at 6 p.m.

UWO’s first Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference matchup take place at Kolf Sports Center, Nov. 20 against Carroll University at home. This is also Faculty & Staff Appreciation Night and Junior Titans Night.