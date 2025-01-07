Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Categories:

Gymnastics opens 2025 season with third place finish at D-I triangular

Submitted News
January 7, 2025
Morgan Feltz / Advance-Titan — UWO head gymnastics coach Lauren Karnitz encourages her team before a match last season.

The UW Oshkosh women’s gymnastics team opened the 2025 season in a triangular at Sacramento State (California) with the University of California, Davis on Sunday, where they finished third out of three teams. Both teams compete in NCAA Division I. The Titans scored 191.175 points, the most at a season opening meet in program history.

The host Hornets scored 194.700 points, and the Aggies tallied 193.525 points.

Oshkosh, which is the 3-time defending NCGA champion, turned in a 46.575 on the vault, a 47.825 on the uneven bars, a 48.525 on the balance beam and a 48.250 on the floor exercise.

In her first collegiate meet, Kristina Jakubiak tied Reanna McGibboney with a 9.650 on the vault, both the highest scores for the Titans and good for eighth. Amaya McConkay followed Jakubiak and McGibboney with a 9.600.

Story continues below advertisement

Sam Zeilinger finished the uneven bars with a team-high 9.725, finishing fifth, while McGibboney tallied 9.700 points for seventh. McConkay and Lydia Hayden each registered a 9.500 on the event.

Delaney Cienkus took second on the balance beam with a score of 9.800. Following Cienkus were Emma Steele, Jakubiak and Liz Romano, all with 9.700, Hayden at 9.625 points, Jay Ratkowski at 9.600, and Jurnee Warkentien at 9.500.

Jakubiak claimed her second top-8 finish of the day by scoring a second-place 9.800 on the floor exercise. Cienkus registered a 9.775, McGibboney scored a 9.650, Taylor Leaman recorded a 9.525, and Aleah Radojevich tallied a 9.500 to round out UWO’s scores of at least 9.500 on the floor.

The Titans kick off their home schedule on Friday as they host Gustavus Adolphus College (Minnesota) (1-0) at 6 p.m.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UWO’s Kyle Rasper competes in an event during a past meet this season at Kolf Sports Center.
UWO men's wrestling remains winless with loss to Platteville
Morgan Feltz / Advance-Titan -- UWO guard Carter Thomas (21) dribbles down the court during a game at the Kolf Sports Center last season.
Men's basketball falls to UWEC at home 69-56
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics -- UWO's Kayce Vaile puts up a layup against Benedictine University (Illinois) earlier this season at the Kolf Sports Center.
UWO maintains perfect record with win at Eau Claire
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics -- UWO's Kate Huml drives to the basket against UW-Stout at the Kolf Sports Center on Saturday.
UWO beats Stout to remain undefeated
Courtesy of Terri Cole / UWO Athletics -- Michael Metcalf-Grassman scored 25 points against UW-Stout in the Titans' WIAC opener Saturday.
Men's basketball falls to UW-Stout 64-57
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics -- UWO fell to UW-Whitewater 55-0 at the Kolf Sports Center Saturday.
UWO wrestling falls to Whitewater
More in Top Stories
Courtesy of the Oshkosh Police Department -- The Oshkosh Police Department cruiser waits near a park in town last year.
OPD arrests 40-year-old for discharging firearm inside Fleet Farm
Courtesy of Damascus Road -- Damascus Road, an Oshkosh-based organization that looks to educate and prevent human trafficking, will host its 15th annual “Stop the Traffick: Make Some Noise Human Trafficking Awareness Day Rally” on Saturday in partnership with the Oshkosh Police Department.
Damascus Road to host human trafficking awareness rally Saturday
Courtesy of OSAD -- The Oshkosh school board plans to meet Wednesday night to discuss solutions to airport zoning restrictions that will affect building plans for South Park Middle School.
Oshkosh school board to meet Wednesday for updated plans on South Park Middle School
Courtesy of the Oshkosh Police Department -- The Oshkosh Police Department cruiser waits near a park in town last year.
Man charged in stabbing death to stand trial May 5
Courtesy of the Oshkosh Police Department -- The Oshkosh Police Department arrested a 23-year-old male from Oshkosh after he discharged a firearm inside of his residence during a disturbance Jan. 4 in the 1000 block of Oregon Street.
OPD arrests 23-year-old after discharging firearm
Delaney Ross / Advance-Titan -- UWO captain Kayce Vaile rallies her teammates, including Jaden Kolinski, with words of motivation, inspiring everyone to push toward their goals.
UWO women’s basketball enjoys rare 9-0 start