Gymnastics opens 2025 season with third place finish at D-I triangular

The UW Oshkosh women’s gymnastics team opened the 2025 season in a triangular at Sacramento State (California) with the University of California, Davis on Sunday, where they finished third out of three teams. Both teams compete in NCAA Division I. The Titans scored 191.175 points, the most at a season opening meet in program history.

The host Hornets scored 194.700 points, and the Aggies tallied 193.525 points.

Oshkosh, which is the 3-time defending NCGA champion, turned in a 46.575 on the vault, a 47.825 on the uneven bars, a 48.525 on the balance beam and a 48.250 on the floor exercise.

In her first collegiate meet, Kristina Jakubiak tied Reanna McGibboney with a 9.650 on the vault, both the highest scores for the Titans and good for eighth. Amaya McConkay followed Jakubiak and McGibboney with a 9.600.

Sam Zeilinger finished the uneven bars with a team-high 9.725, finishing fifth, while McGibboney tallied 9.700 points for seventh. McConkay and Lydia Hayden each registered a 9.500 on the event.

Delaney Cienkus took second on the balance beam with a score of 9.800. Following Cienkus were Emma Steele, Jakubiak and Liz Romano, all with 9.700, Hayden at 9.625 points, Jay Ratkowski at 9.600, and Jurnee Warkentien at 9.500.

Jakubiak claimed her second top-8 finish of the day by scoring a second-place 9.800 on the floor exercise. Cienkus registered a 9.775, McGibboney scored a 9.650, Taylor Leaman recorded a 9.525, and Aleah Radojevich tallied a 9.500 to round out UWO’s scores of at least 9.500 on the floor.

The Titans kick off their home schedule on Friday as they host Gustavus Adolphus College (Minnesota) (1-0) at 6 p.m.