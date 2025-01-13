UWO swim falls to Carthage College

The UW Oshkosh men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams fell to Carthage College at Albee Hall Jan. 11, with the women’s squad falling 157-142 and the men’s side losing 218-81.

Both the 3- and 1-meter women’s diving events saw the Titans fill all top-3 finishes. Maya Indiraraj, Paige Vitek and Gia Migliorese earned 216.75, 184.75 and 169.7 points, respectively, on the 3-meter board. The same three earned 215.2, 180.25 and 176.85 points, respectively, on the 1-meter.

Oshkosh’s 200-yard women’s medley relay team of Sienna Della-Peruta, Francesca Schiro, Cadence Showalter and Kori Burnett finished second to kick things off for the Titans, with a 1:55.41 finish. Brianna Wesenberg , Schiro, Showalter, and Burnett finished first however, in the 500-yard freestyle relay.

Wesenberg took second in the 1,000-yard freestyle with a time of 11:35.84 and collected a 5:41.41 second place finish in the 500-yard freestyle.

Schiro gave the Titans squad two freestyle victories, finishing at 1:58.94 in the 200-yard and 54.37 in the 100-yard with Wesenberg finishing third at 58.68 seconds. Showalter grabbed second in the 50-yard at 26.58.

Della-Peruta secured a second-place finish of her own during the 100-yard backstroke at 1:03.30. In the 200-yard backstroke, Della-Peruta swam a 2:20.38, while Burnett finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:15.97.

The women’s 200- and 100-yard butterfly were also Titan victories, with Rowan Sinclair finishing 2:16.84 in the 200-yard, and Showalter taking the 100-yard at 1:02.65. Sinclair also finished first in the 200-yard individual medley, finishing at 2:19.91.

On the men’s side, Jacob Gordon and Kyle Joneson earned first and second place finishes on the 1-meter diving, earning 235.9, and 212.85 points, respectively. The 3-meter dive saw Gordon repeat for first-place spot at 222.45, while Joneson earned third place at 193.65 points.

Charlie Mason, Damen Seremet, Law Lykins and Drew Davis finished second in the 200-yard medley relay, finishing in 1:41.07.

Davis raced a 1:53.82 in the 200-yard freestyle, earning third place while the 100-yard freestyle saw Kyler Bruce and Davis finish in second and third place 0.74 seconds apart at 50.18 and 50.92 respectively. Seremet claimed second in the 50-yard freestyle at 22:34 seconds.

The 200-yard freestyle relay squad of Lykins, Ben Knoeck, Bruce and Seremet finished third at 1:34.28.

Bruce took third in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:05.93 while Luke Giles finished third in the 200-yard breaststroke at 2:29.13.

In the 200-yard butterfly, Mason and Lykins finished at 2:09.43 and 2:10.35, respectively, taking second and third place.

The Titans will return to the Albee Hall & Pool Jan. 17 against UW-Stevens Point in another WIAC clash. The first event begins at 5 p.m.