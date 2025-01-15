Gymnastics sets highest home meet score in program history

The UW Oshkosh women’s gymnastics team opened the dual portion of their schedule against Gustavus Adolphus College (Minnesota) Jan. 10. The Titans defeated the Gusties by a score of 194.150-185.600 for the highest home meet score and the second highest in program history.

The Titans’ previous home opener record was 191.075 against Hamline University (Minnesota) on Feb. 3, 2022, and their old home meet record was 193.100 during the WIAC/NCGA West Regional Championship held in the fieldhouse at Kolf Sports Center on March. 11, 2023.

Oshkosh scored 48.350 points on the vault, 48.375 on the uneven bars, 48.525 on the balance beam, and 48.900 on the floor exercise, outscoring the Gusties in all four individual events. Titans also took first in all four of the events and 20 top-6 finishes.

UWO’s Reanna McGibboney won the vault with 9.775 points. Mia Lucero and Amaya McConkay tied for third at 9.700, Sam Zeilinger finished fifth with a 9.600, and Kristina Jakubiak scored a 9.575 for sixth.

The uneven bars champion was McConkay, who won the event by recording 9.750 points. She was followed by McGibboney in second with 9.725 and in third by both Oshkosh’s Lydia Hayden and Zeilinger with a pair of 9.700s.

On the balance beam, the Titans’ Delaney Cienkus tallied a 9.825 to grab first. In second with a 9.775 was Hayden and in third with a 9.725 was Jay Ratkowski with a 9.725. Emma Steele and Liz Romano rounded out the top-6 with 9.650 and 9.550 points, respectively.

Cienkus tied with Ratkowski to win her second event of the night, the floor exercise. Both of the gymnasts earned scores of 9.825 points. Lucero and Jakubiak tied for third at 9.775 and McGibboney finished fifth at 9.700.

The Titans will face Hamline on the road Jan. 17 at 6:30 p.m. in the Pipers’ Walker Fieldhouse where Oshkosh won the 2024 WIAC/NCGA West Regional Championship.