UWO gymnastics bests Hamline 191.075-180.3

January 18, 2025
Courtesy of Terri Cole / UWO Athletics — Jay Ratkowski performs on the balance beam in a meet earlier this season at the Kolf Sports Center.

The UW Oshkosh women’s gymnastics team won all four events for a total team score of 191.075 points on Friday night, besting host Hamline University (Minnesota), which scored 180.300 points.

The Titans have now outscored the Pipers in five consecutive meets dating back to a 188.825-181.200 victory in Oshkosh on Feb. 15, 2020.

UWO scored 47.575 points on the uneven bars, 47.625 on the vault, 48.175 on the balance beam and 47.700 in the floor exercise. All its event scores were at least a point-and-a-half higher than Hamline’s tally.

In the first event of the conference dual, UWO’s Sam Zeilinger earned a 9.625 on the uneven bars for first place. Averie Evans finished second with a 9.575 and Reanna McGibboney scored 9.550 points for third.

McGibboney then won the vault at 9.775 points, followed in the next two positions by Kristina Jakubiak with a score of 9.700 and Amaya McConkay with a 9.550.

The Titans swept the top six spots in the floor exercise, led by Mia Lucero’s 9.650. Jurnee Warkentien took second at 9.625 and Delaney Cienkus took third at 9.600. Aleah Radojevich, Jay Ratkowski and McGibboney filled out the following three spots.

Ratkowski took her turn atop an event by winning the balance beam with 9.725 points. Cienkus claimed second place with a 9.700-point performance while Liz Romano and Warkentien tied for third, each with 9.650s.

The Titans return home for a dual against UW-Eau Claire next Friday at 6 p.m.

