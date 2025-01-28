UWO men’s swim closes out home schedule with win over MSOE

In the final home meet of the season on Friday, the UW Oshkosh men’s swimming & diving team recorded a victory over the Milwaukee School of Engineering with a final score of 165-134.

The 200-yard medley relay squad of CJ Willert, Damen Seremet, Law Lykins and Leo Ramirez-Gutierrez took second place at 1:40.09, while the squad of Grant Stahlback, Charlie Mason, Ben Knoeck and Drew Davis took third at 1:47.10.

The 1,000-yard freestyle saw two Titans on the podium, with Elias Landolt taking second place with a 10:58.22 finish, and Ethan DeGroot taking third at 11:01.70. Lykins, Davis and Knoeck filled the podium for 200-yard freestyle at 1:49.23, 1:51.89, and 1:52.21, respectively.

In the 100-yard freestyle, Ramirez-Gutierrez claimed first place with a time of 49.14 seconds, while Davis took third at 50.43 seconds. Bruce and Ramirez-Gutierrez took second and third place with finishes of 22.48 and 22.76 seconds. Knoeck finished the 500-yard freestyle in 5:19.70, capturing second place.

Willert captured a second-place finish in the 50-yard backstroke finish, clocking in at 26.83 seconds. In addition, he took the only 100-yard backstroke finish with a first-place time of 56.88 seconds.

In the 50-yard breaststroke, Seremet and Bruce took first and second place, finishing at 26.89 seconds and 28.14 seconds respectively. In the 100-yard breaststroke Seremet once again took first at 1:00.16, while Bruce took third at 1:03.73.

Two Titans took podium finishes in the 100-yard butterfly, with Lykins and Julian Koller taking second and third place at 57.59 and 58.03 seconds respectively. In the 50-yard, Stahlback took second place with a time of 24.04, while Koller took third at 26.60 seconds.

The 100-yard Individual medley had Seremet taking first-place at 55.20 seconds, while Mason took third at 58.94 seconds.

The 200-yard freestyle relay squad of Ramirez-Gutierrez, Willert, Davis and Knoeck took first place with a 1:29.91 finish, while Lykins, Bruce, Mason, and Landolt took second with a 1:32.48 finish.

On the diving front, Glen Cole took first place in the 1- and 3-meter dives, with scores of 180.55 and 219.40. Kyle Joneson took second place in the 3-meter, while capturing third in the 1-meter with scores of 186.10 and 160.15.

The Titans will be on the road for the final meet of the regular season, traveling to Iowa to take on Loras College on Saturday, Feb. 8, beginning at 1 p.m.