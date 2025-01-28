Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

UWO men’s wrestling falls to Lakeland

Alex Bernhardt, Staff Writer
January 28, 2025
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics — Gage Coppock wrestles against Lakeland at the Kolf Sports Center Friday.

The UW Oshkosh men’s wrestling team fell to Lakeland University on Friday 26-14 at the Kolf Sports Center.

Logan Harel and Gage Coppock picked up major decision wins against the Muskies. Harel won the 141-lb match 11-1 against Lucas Schanen. Coppock won the 184-lb match 11-3 against Jax Lipnitz. Roman Martell won the 197-lb match by forfeit.

JP Culver wrestled at the 133-lb match and lost by decision 10-9. Brody Toledo also lost by decision, losing 2-0 in the 149-lb match. Logan Andrews lost by major decision 15-2 in the 165-lb match. In the 174-lb match, Kyle Rasper lost by technical fall 17-2. Jacob Hibbard also lost by technical fall in the 157-lb match 18-2. Garth Martell lost by fall in the 285-lb match.

The Titans (0-9, 0-5 WIAC) return on Feb. 7 as they travel to Mount Vernon, Iowa to take on Cornell College.

