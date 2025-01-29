Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

Gymnastics picks up second dual win over UWEC

Submitted News
January 29, 2025
Courtesy of Terri Cole / UWO Athletics — Reanna McGibboney swings her way to a first-place finish on the uneven bars.

With four individual event winners and four team event wins on Friday night (Jan. 24), the UW Oshkosh women’s gymnastics team defeated UW-Eau Claire 193.4-187.45. The Titans’ score was the fifth highest in program history and the second highest this season.

UWO led the way with a 48.275 on the vault, a 48.325 on the uneven bars, a 48.275 on the balance beam, and a 48.525 in the floor exercise, pacing the Blugolds in all four events.

Averie Evans was the top scorer on the vault, tallying a 9.725. The Titans took the following five positions as well: Reanna McGibboney scored 9.700 points, Amaya McConkay scored 9.675, Mia Lucero scored 9.600, Mia Passarella scored 9.575, and Sam Zeilinger scored 9.500.

On the uneven bars, Oshkosh claimed the top five spot, led by McGibboney’s 9.800. Zeilinger placed second with 9.750 points, McConkay third at 9.725, Evans fourth with 9.625, and Zoe Krull fifth with 9.425.

Lydia Hayden grabbed first with a 9.775 on the balance beam. Emma Steele scored 9.675 points to take third and Jay Ratkowski tied for fourth with a 9.650.

In the final event of the night, Delaney Cienkus recorded a 9.825 to take first in the floor exercise. She was followed in second by Lucero with a 9.775, in third by Aleah Radojevich with a 9.675, and in fourth by both Jurnee Warkentien and McGibboney with 9.625s.

The Titans will travel to face Simpson College (Iowa) at the Storm’s Cowles Fieldhouse for the first time on Saturday, Feb. 1. The first rotation will begin at 1 p.m.

