Women’s track and field places third at Karl Schlender Invitational

The UW Oshkosh women’s track and field team traveled to Whitewater to compete in the Karl Schlender Invitational Saturday, where the Titans took third with 150 points. The meet was won by UW-Whitewater with 171.5 points.

The Titans’ first runner to medal on the track was Jamie Catania, who finished in third place with a time of 5:26.21 in the mile. Ceanna Dietz was the first Titan on the track to claim gold, winning the 600 meter dash in 1:37.17. Olivia Stenzel placed third in the event with a time of 1:40.26.

UWO swept the 400 meter dash, with Maddy LaVoi as the event champion in 1:00.82. Julia Steger was runner-up with 1:01.60 and Addie Baker claimed bronze with 1:02.05. In the 3000 meter run, Gwen Feitl took second with 10:53.07. In the 4×400 meter relay, the team of Olivia Stenzel, Ceanna Dietz, Emma Boegh and Cyna Madigan won with a time of 4:13.88.

Brenna Masloroff and Abi Masloroff both placed top-three in the weight throw, with the elder Masloroff winning with 18.38 meters and the younger Masloroff taking third with 15.57 meters. Brenna Masloroff also finished second in the shot put with a throw of 13.89 meters.

The Titans return Friday for the Warren Bowlus Open hosted by UW-Stout.