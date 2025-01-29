Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Categories:

Women’s track and field places third at Karl Schlender Invitational

Alex Bernhardt, Staff Writer
January 29, 2025
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics — UWO’s Ceanna Dietz (6) competes in the mile run at an indoor meet earlier this season at the Kolf Sports Center.

The UW Oshkosh women’s track and field team traveled to Whitewater to compete in the Karl Schlender Invitational Saturday, where the Titans took third with 150 points. The meet was won by UW-Whitewater with 171.5 points.

The Titans’ first runner to medal on the track was Jamie Catania, who finished in third place with a time of 5:26.21 in the mile. Ceanna Dietz was the first Titan on the track to claim gold, winning the 600 meter dash in 1:37.17. Olivia Stenzel placed third in the event with a time of 1:40.26.

UWO swept the 400 meter dash, with Maddy LaVoi as the event champion in 1:00.82. Julia Steger was runner-up with 1:01.60 and Addie Baker claimed bronze with 1:02.05. In the 3000 meter run, Gwen Feitl took second with 10:53.07. In the 4×400 meter relay, the team of Olivia Stenzel, Ceanna Dietz, Emma Boegh and Cyna Madigan won with a time of 4:13.88.

Brenna Masloroff and Abi Masloroff both placed top-three in the weight throw, with the elder Masloroff winning with 18.38 meters and the younger Masloroff taking third with 15.57 meters. Brenna Masloroff also finished second in the shot put with a throw of 13.89 meters.

Story continues below advertisement

The Titans return Friday for the Warren Bowlus Open hosted by UW-Stout.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics -- Oshkosh's Kayce Vaile puts up a 3-pointer against UW-Stevens Point in a game earlier this season at the Kolf Sports Center.
Titans back in the win column with victory over UWP
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics -- Oshkosh's Carter Thomas brings the ball up the court for the Titans against UW-Platteville Wednesday night.
Men's basketball falls to No.4 Platteville 86-73
Jacob Link / Advance-Titan -- The Herd's James Akinjo takes flight in Wisconsin's 128-114 win over Delaware Wednesday at the Oshkosh Arena.
Ellenson, Akinjo lead Herd past Delaware Blue Coats
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics -- Oshkosh's Avery Poole defends a Stevens Point player in a game earlier this season at the Kolf Sports Center.
Women's basketball drops first game of the season to end 17-game winning streak
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics -- Oshkosh's Brandon Beck launches a 3-pointer in a game earlier this season at the Kolf Sports Center.
Titans pick up second straight victory with win over UWRF
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics -- UWO's Matthew Eiden runs in the 400-meter dash in a meet earlier this season at the Kolf Sports Center.
Men's track and field wins Karl Schlender Invitational
More in Top Stories
Courtesy of UWO Flickr -- The Oshkosh Symphony Orchestra practices in the UWO Arts and Communication Center Music Hall in October.
State Building Commission approves renovations to UWO Arts and Communication Center Music Hall
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics -- Oshkosh's Myra Bair wrestles in a match earlier this season.
Women's wrestling drops match to Stevens Point
Courtesy of Terri Cole / UWO Athletics -- Reanna McGibboney swings her way to a first-place finish on the uneven bars.
Gymnastics picks up second dual win over UWEC
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics -- Gage Coppock wrestles against Lakeland at the Kolf Sports Center Friday.
UWO men's wrestling falls to Lakeland
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics -- The UW Oshkosh women's swimming and diving teams took down MSOE on Friday at Albee Hall.
UWO women's swimming and diving squad picks up win over MSOE
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics -- UWO took down MSOE 165-134 last Friday at home.
UWO men's swim closes out home schedule with win over MSOE