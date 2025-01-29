Women’s wrestling drops match to Stevens Point

The UW Oshkosh women’s wrestling team fell to UW-Stevens Point 40-6 on the road at Berg Gym Friday night.

Oshkosh’s lone victory came in the first match of the dual after Myra Bair won the 103-lb. bout by forfeit.

The Titans (2-3) lost the 110-lb., 117-lb., 124-lb., 131-lb. and 145-lb. matchups by technical fall and the 138-lb., 160-lb., 180-lb. and 207-lb. matches by forfeit.

UWO will travel to the Upper Peninsula to face Northern Michigan University in Oshkosh’s second meeting with the Wildcats Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.