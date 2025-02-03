UWO track and field teams pick up five victories at UW-Stout

The UW Oshkosh men’s and women’s track and field teams traveled to the non-scoring Warren Bowlus Invite hosted by UW-Stout, and picked up five event wins.

On the men’s side, Charlie Nolan placed second with 5121 points. Cavan Dobberstein was right behind him in third place with 4839 points. Aden Sears collected the first win for the Titans, winning the 60 meter hurdles in 8.25 seconds, setting a meet record. The 4×400 meter relay of Jett Breed, Xavier Lasee, Lucas Nicholson and Ryan Potter took third place with a time of 3:32.63.

Also competing this week was pole vaulter Zach Zirgibel, who traveled to Whitewater. He finished in third place with a vault of 4.59 meters.

The Titans 800-meter women’s squad managed to sweep the top three places in the event. Cyna Madigan led the way, winning with a new meet record of 2:14.11. Ceanna Dietz was right behind her in second with 2:16.51, and Olivia Stenzel was third with 2:17.63.

Amelia Lehman claimed gold in the women’s 3000-meter run, winning in a time of 10:02.77. The Titans also secured the win in the 4×400-meter relay in 4:04.98. The team consisted of Stenzel, Emma Boegh, Dietz and Madigan. In the field, Megan Hunt won the long jump with a measurement of 5.72 meters.

The Titans return next Saturday as they travel to Ripon for the Red Hawk Invitational.