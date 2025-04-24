Brett Gaynor throws no-hitter

UW Oshkosh’s Brett Gaynor threw the 12th no-hitter in program history in game two of a four-game series against UW-River Falls April 17, highlighting UWO’s series win over the Falcons.

Gaynor struck out six batters and allowed no walks in the 12-0 win over the Falcons on Thursday, earning his third win of the year.

The Titans scored seven runs in the first inning, while recording four in the fourth and one in the fifth. Logan Schill went 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Owen Housinger went 1-for-2 with three RBIs and Braydon Skendandore went 1-for-2 with two RBIs.

The Titans won game one 11-1, with Josh Jansen pitching all seven innings to earn his fifth win of the year. Jansen allowed only five hits and one earned run, while striking out three and walking one.

The Titans scored four runs in the first inning, as Jake Surane drove in Schill for the first run of the game. The remaining RBIs were hits from Skenandore, Mason Kirchberg and Carter Stebane.

In the sixth inning, Stebane scored on a throwing error and Schill singled down the left field line. The Titans scored the final four runs in the seventh inning to cruise to the win in game one.

Rain forced the games to be rescheduled from April 18, but the Titans put together a dominant day at Tiedemann Field in the first doubleheader, winning both games in seven innings.

The Titans split the doubleheader with the Falcons April 19, but were able to win their second straight series and their third of the 2025 season.

Kirchberg walked it off in game one with a double that drove in Jack McKellips to give the Titans the 5-4 win.

The Titans recorded four RBIs off eight hits led by Schill who went 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Kirchberg went 1-for-3 with one RBI and Housinger went 2-for-4 with one RBI.

Connor Brinkman started on the mound for Oshkosh, pitching 6.1 innings and allowing four runs off eight hits. Brinkman faced 29 batters, struck out four and walked one in his seventh start of the year.

Ryan Richter earned his third win of the year, throwing 2.2 innings, facing eight batters and striking out one.

Game two saw heavy production at the plate from the Falcons as they scored four runs in the fourth inning off Titans pitcher Connor Walters.

The Falcons went on to score one more run in the fifth inning, followed by two runs in the eighth and five runs in the ninth.

Walters was handed his third loss of the year after pitching 4.1 innings and allowing five earned runs off seven hits.

The Titans scored four runs with RBIs from Surane, Stebane, Nick Shiu and Zach Taylor, but struggled at the plate in game four.

UWO will host the top-ranked UW-Whitewater Warhawks for a doubleheader at Tiedemann Field April 23. Scores for those games can be found on uwoshkoshtitans.com.

The Titans will travel to UW-Stevens Point for a pair of doubleheaders April 26-27 starting at noon both days.