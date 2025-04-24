Who you should know ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft

Green Bay is hosting the NFL Draft for the first time this weekend, the second time that Wisconsin is hosting the draft since 1940 in Milwaukee.

The draft will take place at Lambeau Field and the surrounding area April 24- 26, taking over a large part of the city. For people headed there for day one on April 24, they will have an opportunity to see the 17 high-level prospects invited to fulfill their lifelong dream of hearing their name called at the NFL Draft.

Here’s a few of those prospects you can see that could make immediate impacts on whichever team calls their name.

Cameron Ward – Miami – Quarterback

Before the season, you might’ve known Ward from when he led his former school Washington State University to an early season upset over the No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers 31-22 in 2023, which began his climb towards greatness. Ward used that early season momentum to craft what turned out to be a season worthy of All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention.

In the 2024 offseason, Ward transferred for the second time in his collegiate career to Miami University (Florida), which happened to be a great move for his career. He broke the school record for passing touchdowns in a single season with 39 which also led the FBS, and finished second in the nation in passing yards with 4,313. He was also a finalist for the Heisman Trophy and set the NCAA record for career passing touchdowns.

Ward emerged as the 2025 draft class top quarterback and for the last few months has commonly been mocked as the No. 1 pick in the draft to the Tennessee Titans.

Some of the many strengths listed in Ward’s prospect profile by Lance Zierlein on nfl.com include:

Arm talent to make throws that others in this draft class cannot.

Recognizes pre-snap pressure and can protect himself.

Can whip throws into tight windows from 25 yards away.

Ward has the ability to be a difference maker for whichever franchise takes a chance on him early in the first round.

Travis Hunter – Colorado – Wide Receiver/Cornerback

Coming out of the University of Colorado Boulder, Hunter is one of the most intriguing prospects in recent memory as he played both sides of the football throughout his collegiate career, and was damn good at it too.

Being amongst the nation’s best wide receivers and cornerbacks in the 2024 season, Hunter was showered with awards once the season closed. He won the Heisman trophy, Associated Press Player of the Year, the Biletnikoff Award (nation’s best wide receiver), the Bednarik Award (nation’s best defender), Lott IMPACT trophy, Walter Camp Player of the Year and the Paul Hornung Award (most versatile player). I’m not going to bore you with numbers now, but let the awards speak for themselves.

Hunter’s graded as the third best overall prospect in the draft by nfl.com, his ability to play both sides is appealing for any team that has the opportunity to select him.

A few of the strengths in his prospect profile by Zierlein on nfl.com include:

Combines elite ball skills with impressive instincts.

Has catch radius and vertical leap to dominate on jump balls.

Speed to make house calls when he’s in the open field

Hunter insists that he will continue to play both sides of the ball at a professional level with great success, and if true, he could be the best player in the NFL. If you’re familiar with the MLB, Hunter has the potential of superstardom similar to Shohei Ohtani.

Abdul Carter – Penn State – Edge rusher

The second-highest graded prospect in the upcoming NFL Draft comes out of Pennsylvania State University where he had a dominant junior season and thrived in his new role with the team. In the offseason, Carter converted from an off-ball linebacker to an edge rusher, where he went on to get 12 sacks and lead the FBS in tackles for loss with 23.5.

Carter is what some call a game wrecker. If he’s on, there’s no stopping a player like him. He didn’t participate in the combine, but NFL Next Gen Stats estimates him as the sixth most athletic defensive end/edge rusher in the draft.

In the two college football playoff games Carter played in, he made four tackles for loss and two sacks, all while battling through foot and shoulder injuries.

The 2024 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year strengths in his prospect profile by Zierlein on nfl.com include:

Strikes first to gain early advantage at point of attack.

Wicked inside spin gives offensive tackles the blues.

Closing burst and athleticism make him hard to shake for quarterbacks.

Carter is a player who’s proven he’s tough and willing to put his body on the line for the better of the team. That’s a quality many coaches look for in the pro’s, and this previous season was a constant display of that skill, causing his quick rise on this year’s projected draft boards.

Ashton Jeanty – Boise State – Running Back

Jeanty, out of Boise State University (Idaho) is one of this year’s most polarizing but exciting prospects solely due to his position. In recent years, we’ve seen a rapid decline in the draft value of the running back position, but Jeanty might rewrite that story. I’ve read mock drafts where he’s projected to go as high as sixth to the Raiders, and some that say he’s going to fall to the Cowboys. There’s one thing forsure, the kid has talent.

After 2,601 rushing yards in his junior season and nearly breaking Barry Sanders’ single season rushing yards record of 2,629, Jeanty looks ahead for what many project to be an incredible career. Jeanty’s appeal comes from his game-changing open field speed and ability to break tackles. If you haven’t checked out Jeanty’s highlights, I highly recommend it.

When looking at his prospect profile on nfl.com, one thing sticks out. That is, the extremely short list of weaknesses Zierlein warranted necessary. Jeanty is compared to Hall of Famer LaDanian Tomlinson, and his strengths include:

Creates yardage with a rare trio of wiggle, power and speed.

Had runs of 50-plus yards in nine of his 14 games in 2024.

Taps the gas and skips past tackles in short spaces when needed.

Jeanty has big play potential every single time he touches the ball and can change the offensive philosophy of whichever franchise calls his name.

Tyler Warren – Penn State – Tight End

Out of all the guys listed so far, Warren is the one who stands out. He’s not a projected top-ten pick, but he definitely has the chance to sneak in there. He’s coming off a senior season where he caught 104 balls for 1,233 yards and 8 touchdowns. That earned him a seventh-place finish in the Heisman voting, which is the highest a tight end has finished since 1977 when Notre Dame’s Ken McAfee placed third.

Replicating the record-breaking season Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers had will be difficult, but don’t be shocked when he ends up being a game changer. His swagger and willingness to make a play separates him from the other great tight ends in this class.

Some of the strengths from Warren’s prospect profile on nfl.com are:

Handled short-yardage runs with direct snaps and Wildcat looks.

Carries a ton of alpha energy on the field.

Hands are natural, skilled and strong.

The ability to lineup in the wildcat formation at his size makes him even more appealing as a prospect. Warren ran for 218 yards and four touchdowns on only 26 carries. Those numbers at his size are surreal.

The versatility Warren possesses is something similar to Taysom Hill from the New Orleans Saints, but Warren comes into the league three inches taller and 30 pounds heavier. This is a terrifying possibility for defensive coordinators around the league.

You’ll not only get the chance to see the biggest names in this year’s draft, but also many celebrities and former athletes who’ll be announcing draft picks throughout the three-day event.

Green Bay Packers’ legends that have already been announced to make an appearance include Jordy Nelson, Dave Robinson, Jerry Kramer, Mason Crosby, Ahman Green, Clay Matthews and many more. Jonathan Taylor, Joe Thomas and Ryan Ramczyk are some of the many Wisconsin Badgers alumni scheduled to announce their respective team’s draft pick.

Register for your tickets now by downloading the NFL One Pass app. Gates at Lambeau Field will open at noon April 24 and 25 for the first two days of the draft, and then 9 a.m. April 26 for the third and final day.