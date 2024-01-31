Warhawks edge out Titans 68-66

The UW Oshkosh men’s basketball team had four players finish in double-figures, but the Titans were edged out by UW-Whitewater 68-66 at the Kolf Sports Center on Jan. 31.

The Titans (9-11, 2-7 Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference) shot 41.1% from the field and 40% from behind the arc as a team in the loss. Oshkosh turned the ball over nine times but finished the contest with three steals and three blocks.

Carter Thomas led the way for the Titans, scoring 19 points on 4-for-11 shooting and grabbing three rebounds. Michael Metcalf-Grassman finished with a double-double, racking up 14 points and 12 rebounds. Will Mahoney scored 15 points on 6-for-15 shooting while Tristan Johanknecht added 10 points and eight rebounds.

Back-to-back 3-pointers from Mahoney and Thomas gave the Titans a 6-0 lead early in the first half and a 5-0 run a few minutes later gave Oshkosh a 10-point lead. Whitewater went on an 8-0 run after a layup from Carter Capstran and cut the Titan lead to two points, but Oshkosh held onto a 15-12 advantage after a free throw.

The Warhawks (15-5, 5-4 WIAC) tied the game at 15 with a 3-pointer, and the two teams traded baskets for the remainder of the half until Whitewater converted on a layup and took a 27-24 lead. A Mahoney layup sparked a 6-0 run with a minute remaining in the period and the Titans held Whitewater scoreless down the stretch to claim a 30-27 lead at halftime.

A pair of free throws from Johanknecht grew the Oshkosh lead to 32-27 early in the second half, but back-to-back baskets from Whitewater cut the Titan lead to one point. Neither team could hold onto much of a lead until the Warhawks went on an 8-0 midway through the half to take a 46-40 advantage. Both teams traded shots until Thomas connected on a 3-pointer to draw the Titans to within four points.

With three minutes to play in the game, Oshkosh went on a 5-0 run following a layup from Jack Jorgenson and a dunk from Metcalf-Grassman put the Titans on top 64-63. Whitewater responded with a 3-pointer on the other end to take a two-point lead but a few seconds later, Metcalf-Grassman tied the game at 66 with a layup. The Warhawks sank a pair of free throws with six seconds left, and Oshkosh missed a shot at the buzzer to drop its second-straight game.

UWO will hit the road to take on UW-Eau Claire (8-12, 1-8 WIAC) at the Zorn Arena on Saturday (Feb. 3) with tipoff scheduled for 5 p.m.