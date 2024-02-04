Herd take down Knicks 107-100

Wisconsin had seven players finish in double figures as the Herd took down the Westchester Knicks 107-100 Feb. 1 at the Oshkosh Arena.

The Herd (8-8) was led by Forward Glenn Robinson III, who scored 19 points on 4-for-8 shooting from behind the arc and grabbed four rebounds. Forward Wenyen Gabriel finished with a double-double, scoring 15 points and grabbing 13 rebounds while dishing out six assists. Center Marques Bolden had a 10-point, 14-rebound double-double while guard Stephen Thompson added 14 points.

The Herd’s Drew Timme was not available for the game and will miss the remainder of the 2023-24 G League season after suffering a Jones Fracture in his left foot against the Delaware Blue Coats Jan. 26. In his place, Wisconsin added forward Marquese Chriss off waivers.

Wisconsin shot 39% from the field and 31.8% from behind the arc but turned the ball over 14 times. The Herd outrebounded the Knicks (60-42), finished with more assists (26-18) and had more blocked shots (11-8).

The Knicks (5-11) shot 39.1% from the floor, 31.7% from 3-point territory and 64.3% from the free throw line. Westchester turned the ball over 12 times but finished the game with more steals than the Herd (8-6).

Guard Brandon Goodwin led the way for the Knicks by scoring a game-high 44 points on 16-for-35 shooting and grabbing eight rebounds. Forward Jamal Bey scored 15 points while guard Obadiah Noel finished with a double-double, scoring 11 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.

Thompson kicked off the scoring in the first quarter with a pullup jumper, but Goodwin responded with a 3-pointer to give the Knicks a 3-2 lead. Both teams traded baskets for most of the quarter until Chriss connected on a 3-pointer that gave the Herd a 29-25 lead with two minutes to play in the period. With 41 seconds to go, Goodwin nailed a running jumper to cut the Wisconsin advantage to two points, but the Herd hung on to a 29-27 lead at the break.

Wisconsin opened the second quarter with back-to-back baskets to build a six-point lead, but with just under nine minutes to play in the half, the Knicks went on a 7-0 run to claim a 34-33 advantage. A Gabriel dunk sparked a 12-0 Herd run that gave Wisconsin a 45-34 lead midway through the period. Wisconsin maintained a double-digit lead for the rest of the half and the Herd led 55-42 going into the locker room.

Thompson extended the Herd advantage to 15 points following a floater to begin the third quarter, but two minutes later, a Goodwin 3-pointer and a Noel layup cut Wisconsin’s lead to single-digits. The Knicks came within a point of the Herd following a 7-0 run midway through the quarter, but Wisconsin held onto the lead after a 3-pointer from Robinson.

Westchester scored four straight points with two minutes remaining in the period to cut the deficit to one point, but the Herd extended their lead back to three points after a dunk from Chriss. Westchester’s Abdullah Ahmed completed a 3-point play with under a minute to go and the third quarter ended in a 74-74 tie.

Thomposon kicked off the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer and jump started an 11-0 Herd run to begin the period, giving Wisconsin an 85-74 lead. The Herd held onto a double-digit lead for most of the quarter until the Knicks scored five straight points with four minutes to play to cut the lead to 91-84. Thompson hit a 3-pointer and Robinson connected on a turnaround jumper to give the Herd an 11-point lead and Wisconsin hung on the rest of the way for the seven-point win.