Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Spotlight
Advertisement

Person arrested after Evans Hall break-in

Josh Lehner, News Editor
May 2, 2024

An individual was arrested and a UW Oshkosh employee terminated after suspicious activity was reported in Evans Hall on April 24.

According to an email sent by residence life, around midnight, police were alerted to suspicious individuals in the basement of Evans Hall. An investigation showed that two non-residents had been let into the building by an employee.

One person was arrested for resisting/obstructing, and the employee was terminated by UWO.

Skylee Manecke, an Evans resident, was one of the people who saw and reported the individuals.

“My roommate and I had gone to the basement to fill our waters with ice and heard really loud music,” she said. “We didn’t think much of it until we walked into five very old-looking individuals, two of which were yelling cuss words and fighting.”

She said that the individuals looked very intimidating and wouldn’t take their eyes off of her and her roommate.

“We filled our waters and when we turned back to make sure they weren’t right behind us, there was another individual joining the argument,” she said. “We told the front desk and he called the hall staff and the community service officers. They then called the police.”

Manecke said she found out that the janitor had been letting his older friends in through the side doors.

Resident life’s email stated that measures have been taken to minimize the likelihood of similar incidents occurring going forward.

Chief of Police Chris Tarmann emphasized the importance of quickly reporting incidents when they’re observed.

“It’s important to recognize that community members swiftly reported these unauthorized individuals in the residence hall, showcasing the power of proactive bystander intervention,” he said. “Taking action when you observe suspicious activity is a simple way to maintain security. Give us a call or use UWO Mobile to chat with us real-time. This real-time alert gives us the opportunity to properly investigate suspicious activity and ensure that our students have a sense of security in their on-campus residences.”

To call in security concerns to the UWO Police Department, call 920-424-1212.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
Graphic by Josh Lehner So far in 2024, the state of Wisconsin has had more than 220 wildfires and 37 of those occurred on April 13, when fires across the state burned more than 300 acres.
State fire danger above normal
Week In Review Podcast, Episode 4
Week In Review Podcast, Episode 4
Week In Review Podcast, Episode 3
Week In Review Podcast, Episode 3
90 students become national organ donors
Kyle Jones named Simpson College MBB next head coach
Kelly Hueckman / Advance-Titan Vladyslav Plyaka is a Ukrainian student at UWO created an exhibit which showcases 40 Ukrainian students who were unable to graduate due to the war.
Remembering Ukrainian students lost to war
More in Top Stories
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UWOs Abby Freismuth struck out three batters in her complete game win over the Blue Devils on Saturday.
UWO softball sweeps Stout, improves to 32-2
Courtesy of jpellgen / Flickr Gov. Tony Evers signed Act 2666 April 4, which adds Hmong and Asian American history to the Wisconsin K-12 curriculum.
Evers signs Act 266 into law
Wikimedia
OPD investigates two home invasions in past month
Courtesy of UWO Flickr A student sits below the College of Nursing sign in the Clow Academic Complex.
UWO faculty vote for restructuring model
Jess Duch / Advance-Titan Officers of the Oshkosh Police Department investigate a party on Amherst Avenue during the spring edition of Pub Crawl Saturday.
Pub Crawl sees uptick in crime
Week in Review Podcast, Episode 2
Week in Review Podcast, Episode 2

The Advance-Titan

Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses
The Advance-Titan • © 2024 The Advance-Titan, 800 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh, WI 54901 • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Advance-Titan Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest