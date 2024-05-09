UWO falls to UWW in WIAC Tournament

The UW Oshkosh softball team fell to UW-Whitewater 2-1 in the Titans’ first game of the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament (Presented by Culver’s) May 9 at the UW-Oshkosh Softball Park.

The Titans (36-3), ranked No. 18 in the nation by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association, led for five innings before the Warhawks (30-8) rallied to take the lead.

UWO, the top seed and hosts for the tournament, pitched Sydney Nemetz for the first six innings of the game. Nemetz allowed two runs on five hits and struck out six batters. Abby Freismuth came in for one inning of relief, allowing just one hit.

Offensively, the Titans were led by left fielder Brianna Davis, who went 2-for-3 in the game with a double and a single.

Oshkosh opened the scoring in the bottom of the second inning when Morgan Miller singled through the left side of the infield, scoring Morgan Rau from third base.

The Titans held onto a 1-0 lead until the top of the sixth inning when Whitewater had three straight singles that brought in two runs.

UWO had the tying run on base after Haylie Whittman singled, but the Titans went down in order afterwards as the Warhawks completed the upset.

The Titans will be back in action May 10 to face the winner of UW-Stevens Point and UW-La Crosse, with first pitch scheduled for 11:30 a.m.