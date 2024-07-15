Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

Demerse appointed as UWO associate vice chancellor for campus life and dean of students

UW Oshkosh Today
July 15, 2024
UWO+Flickr+--+Kate+Demerse+will+serve+as+UW+Oshkosh%E2%80%99s+new+associate+vice+chancellor+for+campus+life+and+dean+of+students%2C+effective+Aug.+1.
Doug Sundin/UW Oshkosh
UWO Flickr — Kate Demerse will serve as UW Oshkosh’s new associate vice chancellor for campus life and dean of students, effective Aug. 1.

Kate Demerse will serve as UW Oshkosh’s new associate vice chancellor for campus life and dean of students, effective Aug. 1.

Demerse has an extensive background in student affairs leadership, a profound dedication to student success and a vision for fostering a dynamic and supportive campus environment. She holds a master’s degree in student affairs administration in higher education from UW-La Crosse. She will complete her doctorate in education in student affairs administration and leadership from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in May 2025.

Demerse brings over 15 years of service in higher education administration within the Universities of Wisconsin system and extensive experience working in dynamic, collaborative environments with a demonstrated ability to make student-focused decisions.

Prior to joining UWO, she served as the Dean of Students and Senior Student Affairs Officer at UW-Platteville, where she played a pivotal role in enhancing student services, leading critical threat assessment and response teams, developing student-centered institutional policies, and creating comprehensive student support programs.

In her new role as UWO associate vice chancellor for campus life and dean of students, Demerse will oversee the Center for Accessibility and Disability Resources, Residence Life and Dining Services, Student Health and Wellness, the Center for Student Success and Belonging, Student Leadership and Engagement, Reeve Student Union, and student care and conduct.

 

