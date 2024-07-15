UW Oshkosh Alumni Board elects seven new members

The University of Wisconsin Oshkosh Alumni Association’s board of directors, which works to build connections among alumni, students and the University, elected seven new members who began their service July 1.

The newly elected board members:

Kyle Boucher, of Greenville, who earned degrees in finance and economics in 2021, is a financial advisor with Northwestern Mutual.

Theresa Haag Brockman, of Oshkosh, who earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2006 and MPA in 2019, is vice president of marketing and business development with Evergreen. “I’m looking for a new and different way to give back,” said Brockman. “As an Oshkosh resident and alumna, I feel I have a responsibility to support the institution that has done so much for me.”

Danielle Kolman, of Oshkosh, earned a bachelor’s in kinesiology in 2014, continued her education at UW-La Crosse, earning a master’s degree in clinical exercise physiology in 2016. She is assistant director of employee and alumni relations at Lawrence University.

Scott Mahloch, of Pewaukee, who earned a degree in journalism in 2002, is a special agent with the U.S. Department of Justice/Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Lisa Marone, of Oshkosh, who earned a degree in environmental studies policy in 2020, is a community development specialist with Vierbicher.

Melissa “Missy” Cauwels Sullivan, of Wausau, who earned a degree in journalism in 1996, is founder and CEO of Pix & Pieces Organizing, a photo management company.

Maurice “Moe” Wince, of Milwaukee, who earned a degree in human services education in 1995, is an investor/developer of Sherman Park Grocery/M&S Development.

Two members were re-elected:

John Erickson ’09

Justine Braun ’15

Other changes: Melanie Cross ’10 was elected president and Jenny Damask ’06 was elected vice president. Terleen Cheslock ’98 continues as secretary/treasurer.

The new board members take over for the following members who fulfilled their terms:

Linda Bailey Boilini ’73

Martine D’Amore ’07

Matt Eldred ’08

Jeff Lawrence ’04, MPA ’08

John Strous ’72, MS ’82

Angela Femali ’94

Tim Ward ’70

Katie O’Dell Freitag ’09, MSA ’16

Board of directors meetings are held on the Oshkosh campus, and board membership is open to all members of the Alumni Association who are excited about the University’s past, present and future. All candidates are elected through a nomination process, with members serving three-year terms.