Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Spotlight
Advertisement

Ron Johnson calls for unity in Washington Post Live program

Jacob Link, Assistant News Editor
July 17, 2024
Gage+Skidmore+%2F+Flickr+--+In+a+Washington+Post+Live+virtual+program+July+17+at+the+Republican+National+Convention%2C+Sen.+Ron+Johnson+%28R-Wis.%29+called+for+Americans+to+come+together+after+the+attempted+assassination+of+former+President+Donald+Trump+and+partially+blamed+the+%E2%80%9Cmainstream+media%E2%80%9D+for+the+current+political+climate.
Gage Skidmore / Flickr — In a Washington Post Live virtual program July 17 at the Republican National Convention, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) called for Americans to come together after the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump and partially blamed the “mainstream media” for the current political climate.

In a Washington Post Live virtual program July 17 at the Republican National Convention, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) called for Americans to come together after the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump and partially blamed the “mainstream media” for the current political climate.

Johnson said that it’s a good thing that both Trump and President Joe Biden have called for unity and healing in recent speeches after the assassination attempt.

“I’ve been for the last couple of years, saying that as much as the debt deficit is a threat to this country, the greatest threat right now is the fact that we are a horribly divided nation,” Johnson said. “But we’re not a nationally divided people on the big things in life: safety, security, opportunity so we can provide for our families, (and) the fact we love this country. This is what Americans share. These are big things in life. We shouldn’t be divided.”

Johnson said that “mainstream media” has tormented Trump ever since he became the nominee.

“It’d also be helpful for us if the Washington Post returned the Pulitzer Prizes their reporters received for years reporting the false Russia collusion hoax,” Johnson said. “I haven’t seen that happen. And by the way, that doesn’t exactly help our politics when you got a mainstream media that just carries a false story, and never even apologizes for it or admits It was completely false and has put this country in political turmoil ever since it was being reported. So yeah, I do blame the mainstream media for being highly biased, not holding both sides equally accountable.”

Johnson was one of the many speakers at the 2024 Republican National Convention that is being held in Milwaukee until July 18. The convention already saw Trump selected as the Republican Party’s nominee by the Republican delegates July 15, the same day that Trump announced Sen. James David Vance (R-Ohio) would be his nominee for vice president.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Johnson’s speech at the convention July 15 hit a road bump when lines of his speech did not appear on the teleprompter. According to the Journal Sentinel, Johnson mistakenly read a line not intended to be in the final draft of his speech where he said Democratic policies were “a clear and present danger to America, to our institutions, our values and our people.”

When asked about the teleprompter mishap during the Washington Post Live virtual program July 17, Johnson stood behind his quote and said that he did not personally attack Democrats, just Democratic agenda and policies.

“I firmly believe that, and we have to talk about them,” Johnson said. “It’s a political campaign, Democrats that have a different vision. They have different ideologies. They have different policies. I think open borders, I think four-year high inflation, I think war on fossil fuels, weakness is being displayed … I think all these things endanger America; we have to talk about those things to campaign, there’s nothing divisive about that.”

Johnson also said that he has no faith in the FBI or the Department of Justice to do an honest investigation into the assassination attempt on Trump and that he has no confidence in Director Kimberly Cheatle of the U.S. Secret Service.

“I’ve already written a letter demanding they deserve all their documents before and after this event,” Johnson said. “We (congress) need to do oversight over their investigations. We need to leave no stone unturned. I have so many questions, and I know I’ll have questions once we get more details. But just (look) what’s out there in social media. I don’t want to tie into rumors right now because I just don’t know enough. But this was an obvious massive security failure.”

The Republican National Convention will wrap up July 18 in Milwaukee with a speech from Trump.

The Democratic National Convention will begin Aug. 19 and the Advance-Titan will have daily coverage of the event.

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Breaking
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UWO men’s track and field sprinter Davian Willems will head to Eugene, Oregon, to compete for a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team as part of the Olympic trials held June 22 at the University of Oregon.
Willems to run at U.S. Olympic Team Trials
Courtesy of Michael Sudhalter -- Sophie Wery drove hits a double in Oshkoshs second game of the College World Series.
UWO softball finished fifth at College World Series
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- Abby Garceau went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and a double in the Titans win over Saint Benedict in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.
UWO softball falls to Trine in first game of Super Regional
Photo courtesy of the Oshkosh Police Department -- The Oshkosh Police Department cruiser waits near a park in town last year.
Police investigating third instance of men entering women's bedrooms
Courtesy of UWO Flickr A student sits below the College of Nursing sign in the Clow Academic Complex.
UWO faculty vote for restructuring model
Photo: UWO Flickr — In an email sent out to UWO faculty and staff after the announcement of no confidence, Chancellor Andrew Leavitt said the results are a reaction to the hard, but necessary decisions he has made as chancellor, and that UWO chose to face challenges head-on, responding to trends and forces disrupting higher education everywhere.
72% of faculty vote no confidence in chancellor's leadership
More in News
UWO Flickr -- Kate Demerse will serve as UW Oshkosh’s new associate vice chancellor for campus life and dean of students, effective Aug. 1.
Demerse appointed as UWO associate vice chancellor for campus life and dean of students
Courtesy of UW Oshkosh Today -- The University of Wisconsin Oshkosh Alumni Association’s board of directors, which works to build connections among alumni, students and the University, elected seven new members who began their service July 1.
UW Oshkosh Alumni Board elects seven new members
Wikimedia
Oshkosh man killed after being struck by train
Courtesy of UWO Flickr -- Jordan Karsten, the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh anthropologist known for his work identifying human remains and helping police with “cold” cases, has helped identify an American soldier who disappeared in Normandy during WWII.
UWO anthropologist helps ID American WWII soldier in German mass grave
Courtesy of UWO Flickr -- The UW Oshkosh Fox Cities campus in Menasha will be closing its doors next year after an announcement from UWO Chancellor Andrew Leavitt June 13.
UWO Fox Cities to close its doors in 2025
Courtesy of UW Oshkosh Today -- Desmond Adongo was appointed to the Board by Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers on May 31.
UWO student Adongo appointed to Board of Regents
More in Online Extra
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- Matt McLagan has joined the UW Oshkosh football staff, as announced by head coach Peter Jennings July 9.
McLagan named special teams coordinator
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- Brianna Davis, the starting left fielder of NCAA World Series competitor UW Oshkosh softball team and recent graduate, is the Titans nominee for the 2024 NCAA Woman of the Year.
Davis selected as UWO’s NCAA Woman of the Year nominee
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UW Oshkosh head men’s basketball coach Matt Lewis announced July 9 that J. Morgan Harter will join the team as an assistant coach for the 2024-25 season.
Harter hired as assistant men's basketball coach
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UW Oshkosh head women’s soccer coach Erin Coppernoll will coach the U17 Wisconsin International girls soccer team in the Donosti Cup in San Sebastian, Spain, for the second straight year, the UWO Athletics Department announced June 25.
UWO's Coppernoll to coach at Donosti Cup in Spain
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- The final round of College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District teams were announced June 25, and UW Oshkosh added six student-athletes to the total for the year.
Titans earn six CSC Academic All-District at-large nods
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- With an impressively perfect fielding percentage of 1.000 this season, UW Oshkosh baseballs catcher, Jack McNamara was named to the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Region 9 All-Defensive Team.
McNamara tabbed for ABCA All-Defensive Team

The Advance-Titan

Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses
The Advance-Titan • © 2024 The Advance-Titan, 800 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh, WI 54901 • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Advance-Titan Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest