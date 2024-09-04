Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Categories:

Titan soccer falls to Marian 2-0

Submitted News
September 4, 2024
Courtesy of UWO Athletics — UWO’s Laney Wiebel dribbles past a defender in a game earlier this season at Titan Stadium.

The Titan women’s soccer team fell 2-0 on the road against Marian University on Sept. 3 at the Sabres’ Smith Field.

The Titans (0-1-1) were unable to score, despite 18 shots, including seven shots on goal. Laney Wiebel led the Titans with five shots (two on goal). Also with two shots on goal were Anika Roush and Nicole Schmidt.

Marian (1-1) had eight total shots, seven of which were on goal. The Titans’ goalkeeper Mallory Kerhin recorded five saves.

Wiebel took an early scoring opportunity at the end of the third minute, however she couldn’t get the ball past Marian goalkeeper Chelsea King. Wiebel shot three more times, joined by Roush before the 16th minute, none of which found the back of the net. The Sabres outshot the Titans 4-3 in the back half of the first period but neither team scored a goal.

Marian scored its first goal in the 49th minute, which Oshkosh responded to with five shots and one on goal over the following 13 minutes. UWO’s Gabby Born shot on goal in the 73rd minute and King saved her seventh ball of the match. The Sabres added their second goal on a penalty kick in the 83rd minute. Oshkosh’s Greta Steines and Scarlett Reece each registered a shot over the last seven minutes.

The Titans will travel to Minnesota to face the College of St. Benedict (Minnesota) Sept. 7 and St. Catherine University (Minnesota) Sept. 8.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- Olivia Pethan completed Oshkosh's win with a 6-1, 6-0 score in the No. 1 singles.
Titans tennis takes down Lawrence 6-1
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UWO's Taryn Endres helped the Titans to third place with a career-low 155 strokes.
UWO golf places third at Augustana College Highland Championship
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- The UWO volleyball team plays in a match at the Kolf Sports Center last season.
No. 5 UWO volleyball improves to 3-1
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UWO's Mana Usui placed fourth in the No. 2 singles matches at the UW-Whitewater Warhawk Invite.
UWO tennis places 7th at UWW Warhawk Invite
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- The UWO volleyball team plays in a match at the Kolf Sports Center last season.
Titan volleyball begins season 1-1
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- The Titans celebrate after a goal in UWO's 2-2 draw with Gustavus Adolphus.
UWO soccer draws 2-2 in home opener
More in Top Stories
Jacob Link / Advance-Titan — UWO quarterback Kobe Berghammer dives into the endzone against UW-River Falls in the final game of the 2023 season.
UWO football looks to fight for WIAC title
Courtesy of UWO Athletics — UWO’s Sami Perlberg serves the ball during a match at the Kolf Sports Center last season.
Titans volleyball looks to win back-to-back WIAC titles
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UWO's Alayna Clark dribbles past an opponent during a home match at Titan Stadium last season.
UWO soccer picked to finish fourth in WIAC preseason poll
Morgan Feltz / Advance-Titan -- The UWO tennis team competes at the Kolf Sports Center Outdoor Tennis Courts during a dual meet last season.
Titans tennis looks to keep upward trend
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UW Oshkosh women’s soccer head coach Erin Coppernoll announced July 26 that Greg Ruark will join the Titans as an assistant coach for the 2024 season.
Ruark named assistant soccer coach
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- The UW Oshkosh women's tennis team earned All-Academic honors from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) July 24 while seven student-athletes earned Scholar Athlete honors of their own.
UWO tennis earns all-academic honors