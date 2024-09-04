Titan soccer falls to Marian 2-0

The Titan women’s soccer team fell 2-0 on the road against Marian University on Sept. 3 at the Sabres’ Smith Field.

The Titans (0-1-1) were unable to score, despite 18 shots, including seven shots on goal. Laney Wiebel led the Titans with five shots (two on goal). Also with two shots on goal were Anika Roush and Nicole Schmidt.

Marian (1-1) had eight total shots, seven of which were on goal. The Titans’ goalkeeper Mallory Kerhin recorded five saves.

Wiebel took an early scoring opportunity at the end of the third minute, however she couldn’t get the ball past Marian goalkeeper Chelsea King. Wiebel shot three more times, joined by Roush before the 16th minute, none of which found the back of the net. The Sabres outshot the Titans 4-3 in the back half of the first period but neither team scored a goal.

Marian scored its first goal in the 49th minute, which Oshkosh responded to with five shots and one on goal over the following 13 minutes. UWO’s Gabby Born shot on goal in the 73rd minute and King saved her seventh ball of the match. The Sabres added their second goal on a penalty kick in the 83rd minute. Oshkosh’s Greta Steines and Scarlett Reece each registered a shot over the last seven minutes.

The Titans will travel to Minnesota to face the College of St. Benedict (Minnesota) Sept. 7 and St. Catherine University (Minnesota) Sept. 8.