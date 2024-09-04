Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Categories:

Titan volleyball begins season 1-1

Submitted News
September 4, 2024
Courtesy of UWO Athletics — The UWO volleyball team plays in a match at the Kolf Sports Center last season.

The UW Oshkosh women’s volleyball team began the 2024 season at the Colorado College Pikes Peak Challenge on Aug. 30, ending the day 1-1.

The Titans, ranked No. 5 in NCAA Division III by the American Volleyball Coaches Association preseason poll, faced No. 16 Gustavus Adolphus College (Minnesota) (2-0) and Colorado College (0-2). Last season, UWO faced Gustavus Adolphus at home on Nov. 17 in the second round of the NCAA Division III Championship. The Titans won in three sets by scores of 25-10, 25-23 and 25-13.

UWO played the Gusties in its season opener on Friday. It lost set one 27-25 and set 25-16 in the second. The Titans took set three 25-18 but lost 25-17 in the fourth.

UWO recorded 51 kills with a .156 hitting percentage to Gustavus Adolphus’ 56 with a .211.

Sami Perlberg led the Titans with 13 kills and was joined in double-digits by Robyn Kirsch with 11. Izzy Coon and Kalli Mau each eclipsed 10 assists (19 and 17) while Kirsch and Riley Kindt both blocked two attacks.

The Titans started the first set by scoring four straight points with kills from Olivia Breunig and Mau. They later went on a 6-point spurt to take a 21-17 edge on kills from Hannah Moe with two, Lauren Grier and Kirsch with one and a service ace from Perlberg. Gustavus Adolphus responded by scoring six of its own points to take a late 23-21 edge. Kirsch and Moe bookended a 3-point run with kills to make the score 24-23, however Gustavus Adolphus outscored Oshkosh 4-2 the rest of the way.

Gustavus Adolphus grabbed the early lead in the second set and never let up after Grier brought the Titans within two points at 4-2.

Both teams scored two points at the start of the third set, followed by three more from UWO for a 5-3 edge. The Titans further extended their lead with two 5-point streaks and the score sat at 15-5 after the second. The Gusties scored five straight of their own, cutting the deficit to 19-14, however Oshkosh didn’t let up and finished it off with a Coon kill.

Set four saw the Gusties take nine straight points after both teams scored one on the first two serves. UWO scored at least two consecutive points four times in the set, but couldn’t overcome the early run by Gustavus Adolphus.

The Titans faced Colorado College for match two of the day. They swept the Tigers in straight sets with scores of 25-20, 25-20 and 25-23.

UWO hit 44 kills (.372) with 41 assists, five aces and three total blocks against Colorado College’s 40 kills (.253), 39 assists, five aces and two total blocks.

Kirsch took her turn atop the Titans’ kills leaderboard with 12, followed by Kindt with 11. Mau and Coon each registered 16 assists.

The Tigers scored the first two points of the first set, but their lead was short-lived when Oshkosh scored three-straight on a Perlberg kill, a bad Tiger set and a Malia Winchel. Oshkosh’s edge hovered around four points until it went 5-0 to push the deficit to 16-10. Colorado College climbed back within three points multiple times until Breunig ended the set on a kill.

Oshkosh immediately jumped ahead in the second set with four points, capped off by a Winchel kill. The Tigers took the lead at 16-15 with a 3-point run, however a 3-point Titan spurt swapped the lead back in Oshkosh’s favor and a 6-1 run for the Titans gave them the win.

UWO fell behind by a point early in the third and final set until seven straight points came from two Kindt kills, two Kirsch kills and three Tiger attack errors put the score at 10-4. The teams traded small runs the rest of the way and Colorado College never allowed the Titans to have an edge of more than five points. Both teams hit two kills for the final four points and Perlberg capped the day off with a kill from Mau to win the set and match.

The Titans return to action Aug. 30 for day two of the Pikes Peak Challenge.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- The Titans won both of their matches by scores of 3-0 against Midwest Conference teams Sept. 4.
UWO volleyball sweeps St. Norbert and Lakeland
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UWO's Laney Wiebel dribbles past a defender in a game earlier this season at Titan Stadium.
Titan soccer falls to Marian 2-0
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- Olivia Pethan completed Oshkosh's win with a 6-1, 6-0 score in the No. 1 singles.
Titans tennis takes down Lawrence 6-1
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UWO's Taryn Endres helped the Titans to third place with a career-low 155 strokes.
UWO golf places third at Augustana College Highland Championship
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- The UWO volleyball team plays in a match at the Kolf Sports Center last season.
No. 5 UWO volleyball improves to 3-1
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UWO's Mana Usui placed fourth in the No. 2 singles matches at the UW-Whitewater Warhawk Invite.
UWO tennis places 7th at UWW Warhawk Invite
More in Top Stories
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- The Titans celebrate after a goal in UWO's 2-2 draw with Gustavus Adolphus.
UWO soccer draws 2-2 in home opener
Jacob Link / Advance-Titan — UWO quarterback Kobe Berghammer dives into the endzone against UW-River Falls in the final game of the 2023 season.
UWO football looks to fight for WIAC title
Courtesy of UWO Athletics — UWO’s Sami Perlberg serves the ball during a match at the Kolf Sports Center last season.
Titans volleyball looks to win back-to-back WIAC titles
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UWO's Alayna Clark dribbles past an opponent during a home match at Titan Stadium last season.
UWO soccer picked to finish fourth in WIAC preseason poll
Morgan Feltz / Advance-Titan -- The UWO tennis team competes at the Kolf Sports Center Outdoor Tennis Courts during a dual meet last season.
Titans tennis looks to keep upward trend
Courtesy of UWO Athletics -- UW Oshkosh women’s soccer head coach Erin Coppernoll announced July 26 that Greg Ruark will join the Titans as an assistant coach for the 2024 season.
Ruark named assistant soccer coach