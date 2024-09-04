Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

Categories:

UWO golf places third at Augustana College Highland Championship

Submitted News
September 4, 2024
Courtesy of UWO Athletics — UWO’s Taryn Endres helped the Titans to third place with a career-low 155 strokes.

The UW Oshkosh women’s golf team placed third at the Augustana College (Illinois) Highland Championship that was held at the Highland Springs Municipal Golf Course Sept. 1-2.

The Titans hit 328 strokes (40-over par) on Sunday and 312 strokes (24-over par) on Monday for 640 total strokes (64-over par). Sunday’s 18-hole score was the second lowest in program history, behind only a 306 at the Illinois Wesleyan University Invitational on Saturday, September 21, 2003. The third-place finish was the highest at a meet with at least 10 teams competing for Oshkosh since taking third at the 10 team UW-La Crosse Invitational on September 11, 2021.

Host Augustana won the meet at 621 total strokes (45-over par) and North Central College (Ill.) finished second at 634 total strokes (58-over par). Lake Forest College (Ill.) and Illinois College rounded out the top five teams at fourth and fifth with 642 total strokes (66-over par) and 656 total strokes (80-over par) respectively.

Taryn Endres was the best golfer for Oshkosh, grabbing fifth place overall with a total stroke tally of 155 (11-over par). She recorded 81 strokes (9-over par) on Sunday and 74 (2-over par) on Monday. Both her total strokes and 18 holes on Sunday were career lows.

Kelsey O’Connor of Augustana won the individual crown by hitting 4-over par (148 strokes), followed by Gabrielle Krebs from Lake Forest (150), and Mallorie Clifton (153) and Aleksa Gizewicz (154) both of North Central.

UWO’s Ava Downie and Sydney Bornhorst also took top-20 positions at eighth and 13th with 158 (14-over par) and 161 (17-over par) strokes respectively.

Additional Titans competing in the season opening meet were Josie Hofer in 28th with 169 strokes (25-over par) and Alyssa Dreher in 33rd with 170 strokes (25-over par).

The Titans return to the course for the two-day Marian University Fall Invite Sept. 6-7. Friday’s round will be played at Whispering Springs Golf Club while Saturday’s will be held at Rolling Meadows Golf Course.

