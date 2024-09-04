UWO tennis places 7th at UWW Warhawk Invite

The UW Oshkosh women’s tennis team opened the season at the UW-Whitewater Warhawk Invite Aug. 31, placing seventh of eight teams and scoring 17 points.

Grinnell College (Iowa) won the invitational with 46 points, followed by UW-Whitewater in second with 44 and Luther College (Iowa) in third with 32. The remainder of the standings were UW-Eau Claire in fourth (26), UW-La Crosse in fifth (25), Carthage College in sixth (22) and Augustana College (Illinois) in eighth (10).

UWO’s Mana Usui kicked off her collegiate career by placing fourth in the No. 2 singles. She allowed a single point in her first match against Maitreyi Shrikhande of Augustana (6-1, 6-0) but lost to Pari Chavan from Grinnell by matching scores of 6-1 in the semifinal match. Against Montse Ramirez Mainou of Luther, she pushed the third place matchup to three sets by winning the second 6-4 after dropping the first 6-0, however Ramirez Mainou earned third by winning it 10-8.

In the No. 1 singles, Oshkosh’s Olivia Pethan lost her first match 6-3, 6-0 before winning her next two by scores of 8-2 and 8-3 over Lena Lichau from Luther and Augustana’s Anna-Maria Huebel to win the consolation bracket and finish in fifth.

UWO’s Brianna Owens and Courtney Carpenter fell 8-3 in the first match to Whitewater’s Molly Asfeld and Alex Repplier and won the second match 8-7 (7-3) over Greta Peterson and Niki Manojlovic from Carthage, placing fifth.

Oshkosh’s Cate Gerl and Grace Brown placed seventh in the No. 3 doubles draw. They dropped the opening match 8-0 to Luther’s Abby Struble and Lot van den Broek, the second 8-2 to Marie Wies and Victoria Rizzo from Carthage. They then defeated Maddy Harned and Sofia Carr of Augustana 8-7 (7-5).

UWO’s Vianna Dao lost both of her matches at No. 3 singles in scores of 6-1, 6-1 and 8-0.

In the doubles draw No. 1, Oshkosh’s Kayla Gibbs and Alysa Pattee were defeated by Grinnell’s Erin Jarvis and Lily Perrin 8-3 and Hannah Colbert and Colleen Larry from Augustana 8-4.

The Titans will return to action for a home triangular against Ripon College at 9 a.m. and UW-La Crosse at noon Sept. 7.