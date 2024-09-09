UWO golf places 3rd at Marian University Invite

The UW Oshkosh women’s golf team finished third with a total score of 686 and +110 over par across two rounds at the Marian University Invite held at the Whispering Springs Golf Club and at Rolling Meadows Golf Course Sept. 6-7 in Fond du Lac.

UWO’s Taryn Endres finished tied for second in the event with a score of 162 and finished +18 over par. Oshkosh’s Josie Hofer placed 13th with 174 strokes and was +30 over par while Hailey Matenaer claimed 14th for the Titans with a score of 175 and finished +31 over par.

Sydney Bornhorst finished tied for 18th with 177 strokes and was +33 over par while Ava Downie tied for 21st with three other golfers with a score of 179 and finished +35 over par.

The UWO “B” team took sixth place at the event with a combined score of 727 and finished +151 over par. Leading the way for the second team was Kylie Herrin who placed 20th with 178 strokes and was +34 over par, and Alyssa Dreher, who tied for 25th with a score of 181 and finished +37 over par.

Marian University’s Yinan Lu was the only golfer to shoot under 80 strokes in both rounds and won the tournament with a score of 156 and was +12 over par. Lake Forest College (Illinois) had two golfers inside the top five, with Gabrielle Krebs tying with Endres for second place (+18 over par) and Ashlyn Bhatia taking fourth place with 164 strokes and finishing +20 over par.

UWO will be back in action Sept. 20-21 at Benedictine University (Illinois) for the Midwest Region Classic held at Brighton Dale Links in Kansasville, Illinois, with tee time set for 8:30 a.m.