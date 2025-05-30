Oshkosh man indicted on obscenity and child porn charges

Courtesy of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin — A 52-year-old Oshkosh man, who is a registered sex offender, was indicted on obscenity and child pornography charges May 28 by acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin Richard Frohling.

The five-count federal indictment alleges that David Dejanovich received depictions of the sexual abuse of children and child pornography in April of 2024 while being a registered sex offender.

Dejanovich faces a minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum of 40 years for each count if he is found guilty. He also faces an additional 10 years in prison consecutive to the other charges because he was a registered sex offender and may be fined up to $250,000 for each count.

The case was brought as part of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

The case, which was investigated by the Oshkosh Police Department and the United States Office of Probation and Parole, will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel Humble.