Titans place 7th at MSOE Invite

Garth Martell leads Titans with a 4th place finish
Isaac Pischer, Staff Writer
December 9, 2024
Isaac Pischer / Advance-Titan — UWO wrestler Andrew Schad takes on an opponent earlier this season at the Kolf Sports Center.

The UW Oshkosh men’s wrestling team earned 26 points, placing seventh of 12 teams in the Milwaukee School of Engineering Invitational Dec. 7.

Freshman Brody Toledo was defeated by major decision in the 141-pound consolation first place match by MSOE’s Andrew Kested. He reached the matchup by bouncing back from a loss in his first bout of the day and pinning Jaxson Pemberton from Eureka College (Illinois) and Elliot Cooney from Cornell College (Iowa).

In the 174-pound bracket, sophomore Kyle Rasper fell to MSOE’s Jackson Hughes by decision. In the consolation bracket, Rasper fended off Tyren Moore of Eureka by a 15-4 major decision. Brandon Meister of UW-Eau Claire overcame Rasper by a technical fall in the following match. Rasper placed sixth in the weight class.

At 197 pounds, sophomore Roman Martell went 3-1 on the day with three straight wins, dropping a major decision to Cole Matulenko from UW-Eau Claire in the first round. He posted a 14-1 major decision on Cornell’s Braydon Hoffman, pinned by Teegan Burdick Bryant & Stratton College (New York) in 29 seconds, and defeated Jake Schmitt from MSOE by a 2-0 decision. 

UWO sophomore Camden Harms earned his fourth fall of the season with a 6:58 pin of Kei’Aviyahn Evans (Concordia, Wisconsin) at 285 pounds. He also recorded a 4-0 decision victory over Aaron Mysatyukow from Bryant & Stratton.

Sophomore Garth Martell placed fourth in the 285-pound bracket after beating Isaac Coleman of Eureka by a 4:29 fall, and the University of Chicago’s Gabriel Thomas in a 4-1 sudden victory. Martell then fell to Jagger Schack of Augsburg College (Minnesota), then Edward Perry, also of Chicago, in the third-place match.

The Titans will next take on UW-Whitewater at home in a WIAC battle on Jan. 4.

Isaac Pischer
Isaac Pischer, Staff Writer
Isaac Pischer is a Staff Writer as well as Photographer for the Advance-Titan. He is currently a Freshman majoring in multimedia Journalism, from Chippewa Falls.    In his first semester at UWO, Pischer joined the A-T so that he can use, and develop his writing and photography skills in a more professional setting, and to find an amazing community of like-minded people.