UWO women’s swimming and diving squad picks up win over MSOE

Isaac Pischer, Staff Writer
January 28, 2025
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics — The UW Oshkosh women’s swimming and diving teams took down MSOE on Friday at Albee Hall.

In the final home event of the season on Friday, the UW Oshkosh women’s swimming and diving team got a victory over the Milwaukee School of Engineering, with a final score of 214-52.

The first event, the 200-yard medley relay, gave the Titans a running head start over the Raiders, as the squad of Sienna Della-Peruta, Francesca Schiro, Cadence Showalter and Kori Burnett earned a first-place victory with a time of 1:56.28.

The 1,000-yard freestyle saw three Titans take the podium, as Brianna Wesenberg, Elizabeth Fritz and Julie Innerebner finished in 11:30.13, 12:21.52 and 12:49.91 respectively. Angela Satterlee then won the 200-yard at 2:18.84.

In the 50-yard freestyle, Elsa Piering captured second place at 27.23 seconds, while Burnett captured third at 27.87 seconds. Schiro claimed the 100-yard first place with a 52.68 second finish, with Innerebner finishing third at 1:01.58. For the 500-yard, Wesenberg captured a first-place victory, while Grace Fergus took a 6:16.94 second-place finish.

Rowan Sinclair took first place in the 100-yard butterfly finishing at 1:02.03.

Showalter and Kylee Dinninger took second and third place in the 50-yard breaststroke at 35.76 and 36.45 seconds, respectively. The two also took first and third place in the 100-yard with Showalter clocking 1:16.61, while Dinninger took a 1:17.84 finish.

Three Titan’s filled the 1-meter diving podium, as Maya Indiraraj, Gia Migliorese and Paige Vitek scored 220.20, 175.25 and 169.40 points respectively. They also claimed the 3-meter with finishes of 200.05, 175.80 and 154.15 respectively.

Fergus then led Burnett and Piering in podium finishes for the 50-yard butterfly, finishing in 29.26, 30.16 and 30.26 seconds respectively.

The 200-yard individual medley saw Della-Peruta, Sinclair, and Purdy claim podium finishes clocking in at 1:04.64, 1:05.72, and 1:07.26, respectively.

In the final event for the women, both Oshkosh squads in the freestyle relay claimed podium finishes, with Schiro, Burnett, Showalter and Wesenberg capturing first at 1:44.03, while Fergus, Sinclair, Piering, and Dinninger taking second at 1:48.21.

The Titans will be on the road for the final meet of the regular season, traveling to Iowa to take on Loras College on Saturday, Feb. 8, beginning at 1 p.m.

