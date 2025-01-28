UWO women’s swimming and diving squad picks up win over MSOE

In the final home event of the season on Friday, the UW Oshkosh women’s swimming and diving team got a victory over the Milwaukee School of Engineering, with a final score of 214-52.

The first event, the 200-yard medley relay, gave the Titans a running head start over the Raiders, as the squad of Sienna Della-Peruta, Francesca Schiro, Cadence Showalter and Kori Burnett earned a first-place victory with a time of 1:56.28.

The 1,000-yard freestyle saw three Titans take the podium, as Brianna Wesenberg, Elizabeth Fritz and Julie Innerebner finished in 11:30.13, 12:21.52 and 12:49.91 respectively. Angela Satterlee then won the 200-yard at 2:18.84.

In the 50-yard freestyle, Elsa Piering captured second place at 27.23 seconds, while Burnett captured third at 27.87 seconds. Schiro claimed the 100-yard first place with a 52.68 second finish, with Innerebner finishing third at 1:01.58. For the 500-yard, Wesenberg captured a first-place victory, while Grace Fergus took a 6:16.94 second-place finish.

Rowan Sinclair took first place in the 100-yard butterfly finishing at 1:02.03.

Showalter and Kylee Dinninger took second and third place in the 50-yard breaststroke at 35.76 and 36.45 seconds, respectively. The two also took first and third place in the 100-yard with Showalter clocking 1:16.61, while Dinninger took a 1:17.84 finish.

Three Titan’s filled the 1-meter diving podium, as Maya Indiraraj, Gia Migliorese and Paige Vitek scored 220.20, 175.25 and 169.40 points respectively. They also claimed the 3-meter with finishes of 200.05, 175.80 and 154.15 respectively.

Fergus then led Burnett and Piering in podium finishes for the 50-yard butterfly, finishing in 29.26, 30.16 and 30.26 seconds respectively.

The 200-yard individual medley saw Della-Peruta, Sinclair, and Purdy claim podium finishes clocking in at 1:04.64, 1:05.72, and 1:07.26, respectively.

In the final event for the women, both Oshkosh squads in the freestyle relay claimed podium finishes, with Schiro, Burnett, Showalter and Wesenberg capturing first at 1:44.03, while Fergus, Sinclair, Piering, and Dinninger taking second at 1:48.21.

The Titans will be on the road for the final meet of the regular season, traveling to Iowa to take on Loras College on Saturday, Feb. 8, beginning at 1 p.m.