Men’s track and field wins Karl Schlender Invitational

Alex Bernhardt, Staff Writer
January 29, 2025
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics — UWO’s Matthew Eiden runs in the 400-meter dash in a meet earlier this season at the Kolf Sports Center.

The UW Oshkosh men’s track and field team won the seven-team Karl Schlender Invitational with 214 points Saturday in Whitewater.

Ryan Potter was the first Titan to win a track event, as he won the 600 meter dash in 1:22.57. Matthew Eiden won the 400 meter dash in 50.89 seconds. Weston Lerdal claimed silver in the same event, running 51.16. Brady Larson also finished second, this time in the 60 meter hurdles in 8.35 seconds. Davian Willems and Londyn Little finished first and second in the 60 meter dash. Willems won with 6.73, and Little took second in 6.78 seconds. In the 4×400 meter relay, the team of Jett Breed, Nick Vey, Potter and Dwight Hosni finished in second place with a time of 3:28.16.

In the field, Gavin Fritsch and Steven Wauer claimed the top two spots in the weight throw, with Fritsch throwing 18.97 meters and Wauer throwing 17.63 meters. In the shot put, Cameron Bendixen took second with 14.95 meters and Jack Wellhoefer took third with 14.38 meters. The Titans swept the long jump, with Charlie Nolan winning in a jump of 7.18 meters. Caleb Wright finished second with 7.14 meters and Londyn Little claimed bronze with 7.07 meters.

Wright added another medal on the day, winning the triple jump 13.77 meters. Max Milbrath claimed silver with 13.50 meters. Kyle Wisniewski won the high jump with 2.06 meters. Nolan also added another medal on the day, with a third place finish in the high jump in 1.92 meters. In the pole vault, Ethan Stukenberg won with 4.42 meters, and Eathan Lund came in second with 4.27 meters.

The Titans will hit the road Friday for the Warren Bowlus Open hosted by UW-Stout at 3 p.m.

