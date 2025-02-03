Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
Categories:

UWO gymnastics remains undefeated with win over Simpson College

Jacob Link, Managing Editor
February 3, 2025
Courtesy of Terri Cole / UWO Athletics — Delaney Cienkus performs on the balance beam in a meet earlier this season at the Kolf Sports Center.

The UW Oshkosh women’s gymnastics team defeated Simpson College (Iowa) 191.35-188.35 in Indianola, Iowa, Saturday to remain undefeated on the season.

UWO has now scored over 190 points in 21 straight meets, extending its program-record mark that dates back to 2023.

The Titans scored 48.025 points on the uneven bars, 47.125 points on the vault, 47.925 points in the floor exercise and 48.375 points on the balance beam, winning every event but the vault as a team.

Oshkosh’s Averie Evans and Sam Zeilinger each scored 9.650 points to tie for first on the uneven bars while Liz Romano took third with 9.625 points.

Story continues below advertisement

Kaelyn Tally won the vault for Simpson with a score of 9.7 while Emma Tolbert took second with a 9.6 UWO’s Reanna McGibboney tied for third with Simpson’s Olivia Hedaryon the vault with a 9.5.

Leading the Titans in the floor exercise was Delaney Cienkus, who scored a 9.725 for second place while Mia Lucero scored a 9.65 for third. Simpson’s Brooklen Morgan won the event with a score of 9.575.

Cienkus won the balance beam in the following rotation at 9.825 points, tying her best performance of the season. With a 9.700, UWO’s Emma Steele took second and Lydia Hayden tied for third with a 9.650.

The Titans will hit the road once again to compete in the Central Michigan University Triangular with Southeast Missouri State University on Thursday at 5 p.m.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Sports
Courtesy of Terri Cole / UWO Athletics -- Annesley Day wrestles in a meet earlier this season at the Kolf Sports Center.
Women's wrestling falls to NMU 30-17
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics -- Oshkosh's Cyna Madigan runs in an event earlier this season at the Kolf Sports Center.
UWO track and field teams pick up five victories at UW-Stout
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics -- Oshkosh's Kayce Vaile puts up a 3-pointer against UW-Stevens Point in a game earlier this season at the Kolf Sports Center.
Titans back in the win column with victory over UWP
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics -- Oshkosh's Carter Thomas brings the ball up the court for the Titans against UW-Platteville Wednesday night.
Men's basketball falls to No.4 Platteville 86-73
Jacob Link / Advance-Titan -- The Herd's James Akinjo takes flight in Wisconsin's 128-114 win over Delaware Wednesday at the Oshkosh Arena.
Ellenson, Akinjo lead Herd past Delaware Blue Coats
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics -- Oshkosh's Avery Poole defends a Stevens Point player in a game earlier this season at the Kolf Sports Center.
Women's basketball drops first game of the season to end 17-game winning streak
More in Top Stories
Courtesy of UWO Flickr -- The Oshkosh Symphony Orchestra practices in the UWO Arts and Communication Center Music Hall in October.
State Building Commission approves renovations to UWO Arts and Communication Center Music Hall
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics -- Oshkosh's Brandon Beck launches a 3-pointer in a game earlier this season at the Kolf Sports Center.
Titans pick up second straight victory with win over UWRF
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics -- UWO's Matthew Eiden runs in the 400-meter dash in a meet earlier this season at the Kolf Sports Center.
Men's track and field wins Karl Schlender Invitational
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics -- UWO's Ceanna Dietz (6) competes in the mile run at an indoor meet earlier this season at the Kolf Sports Center.
Women's track and field places third at Karl Schlender Invitational
Courtesy of Steve Frommell / UWO Athletics -- Oshkosh's Myra Bair wrestles in a match earlier this season.
Women's wrestling drops match to Stevens Point
Courtesy of Terri Cole / UWO Athletics -- Reanna McGibboney swings her way to a first-place finish on the uneven bars.
Gymnastics picks up second dual win over UWEC