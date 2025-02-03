UWO gymnastics remains undefeated with win over Simpson College

The UW Oshkosh women’s gymnastics team defeated Simpson College (Iowa) 191.35-188.35 in Indianola, Iowa, Saturday to remain undefeated on the season.

UWO has now scored over 190 points in 21 straight meets, extending its program-record mark that dates back to 2023.

The Titans scored 48.025 points on the uneven bars, 47.125 points on the vault, 47.925 points in the floor exercise and 48.375 points on the balance beam, winning every event but the vault as a team.

Oshkosh’s Averie Evans and Sam Zeilinger each scored 9.650 points to tie for first on the uneven bars while Liz Romano took third with 9.625 points.

Kaelyn Tally won the vault for Simpson with a score of 9.7 while Emma Tolbert took second with a 9.6 UWO’s Reanna McGibboney tied for third with Simpson’s Olivia Hedaryon the vault with a 9.5.

Leading the Titans in the floor exercise was Delaney Cienkus, who scored a 9.725 for second place while Mia Lucero scored a 9.65 for third. Simpson’s Brooklen Morgan won the event with a score of 9.575.

Cienkus won the balance beam in the following rotation at 9.825 points, tying her best performance of the season. With a 9.700, UWO’s Emma Steele took second and Lydia Hayden tied for third with a 9.650.

The Titans will hit the road once again to compete in the Central Michigan University Triangular with Southeast Missouri State University on Thursday at 5 p.m.