Spring primary election preview

The spring primary election is Feb. 18 and two important races will be on the ballot: Winnebago County Executive and Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction. Here’s a preview of the candidates based on questions asked by the League of Women Voters.

How do I vote in Oshkosh?

The spring primary election is Tuesday, Feb. 18. Oshkosh residents can go to VOTE411.org and enter their address to find out their voting location, deadlines and more information about the candidates on their ballot. The closest place for those who live near UWO is the Culver Family Welcome Center. Students can also check https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/ for their exact polling location. Remember to bring a form of identification.

Jon Doemel

Running for: County Executive (Incumbent)

Campaign email: *protected email*

Website: https://www.doemel4exec.com/

Education: University of Wisconsin-Fox Valley, Oshkosh North High School

Summarize your background qualifications and your motivation for seeking the office of Winnebago County Executive. Why should voters choose you over your opponents?:

“I want to back up why I ran four years ago. I was a restaurant owner and very committed to the community and collaborations with the many nonprofits we had. During the pandemic there were a lot of people that were struggling. And when I was out helping people with food and other necessities, the one partner that wasn’t there, I felt, was Winnebago County. That was the year they had a $6.5 million surplus and of any year that should have been the year they had a deficit. So I was frustrated and ran to kind of change that. How do we get out there? How do we meet people where they’re at? How do we become better partners? And it’s been a long road. We have gotten there.

So through my time of running a restaurant it translated to county government really well. When you run a restaurant you are HR. You are marketing. You are payroll. You’re also customer service and labor and the dishwasher and the server and the cook, so it translated to the multiple facets of county government really well and figuring out organizational structure and how it should work. Also, it helped me, the community side, helped me to figure out how to get out and find people where they’re at and address some of those most vulnerable in our community. When you start a project just like when I walk to a restaurant you go to where the fire burns the biggest and that has to be the most vulnerable, and then you work your way up.”

Gordon Hintz

Running for: County Executive

Campaign email: *protected email*

Website: https://www.hintz4exec.com/

Education: La Follette School of Public Affairs at UW-Madison, Hamline University, University of York, Oshkosh North High School

Summarize your background qualifications and your motivation for seeking the office of Winnebago County Executive. Why should voters choose you over your opponents?:

“I’m born and raised in Winnebago County. I live in Oshkosh with my wife, Liz and two kids. I have more than 20 years working in government at the federal, state and local level, including 16 years representing Winnebago County and the Wisconsin State Assembly. Four of which I served as minority leader and three of which I served on the state budget committee.

Before the assembly I served as a management assistant and a budget analyst in local government and I hold a master’s degree in public administration from UW-Madison. I believe that my experience has uniquely prepared me to be an administrator at the county level.

I believe that government has a positive role to play in creating opportunity in people’s lives and I’m running for Winnebago County Executive to help create a stronger and more prosperous Winnebago County. I’m running specifically to improve communication and accountability. You know, with the County Board there continues to be issues between the board and executive. With other government entities, towns, cities and villages we saw miscommunication or poor communication when it came to the distribution of arbor resources. But most of all, it’s really about engagement with the public. If we’re going to have a priority based process, if we’re going to try to get the priorities of the county, we need to find ways to engage the public. That not only builds trust but enhances the legitimacy of government actions.

During my time in the legislature, I held regular office hours, town halls, knocked on doors, did office hours, had surveys and I think that that experience will translate to the county executive office in a way to engage the public. We need to hold our leaders to high standards and demand hard work and accountability and I think I’m ready to complete that job. I’m determined to meet those expectations, rebuild confidence with the public and trust with the county board. I’ve always focused my career on finding ways to positively impact our community. I maintain a keen understanding of the operational and political decision making at the government of the federal, state and local level and how to engage organizations and individuals. and I look forward to doing that as Winnebago County Executive.”

John Matz

Running for: County Executive

Campaign email: *protected email*

Website: N/A

Education: University of Wisconsin Oshkosh, University of Virginia.

Summarize your background qualifications and your motivation for seeking the office of Winnebago County Executive. Why should voters choose you over your opponents?:

“I’m John Matz, I have been the sheriff for the last 14 years. I’ve been with the sheriff’s office for 34 years. I spent 30 years in the Wisconsin Army National Guard, retired as a command sergeant major and spent a deployment in Iraq. So as far as processes are concerned, I have risen through the ranks of both of those organizations. In county government, I was involved even as a lieutenant with the County Board, and with committees, and then as a captain and then obviously as a sheriff. So, I have an open and trusted relationship with the board and with the committees already.

I am a graduate of the U.S. Army Sergeant Majors Academy, FBI National Academy and Sheriff’s National Academy. [I] also have a grad certificate from the University of Virginia. I believe that we need to restore open, transparent and responsive government to County business and that’s not happening now. If you review some of the videos that have occurred with the County Board meetings, with committee meetings, there have been issues where agendas have been changed or manipulated. There have been issues with studies that have been done. That is not open and transparent. We need to give the facts. I’m a factual based person, so I will give facts and let the board decide.

The power of county government doesn’t come from the county executive. It comes from the collective county board. And I don’t, as a county executive, hold the board accountable. You, the voter, hold the board accountable. The chairman can censure certain county board members, but you need to be able to lead the department heads and that is what my expertise is in. I have led my entire adult life and I will continue to lead as the county executive and in a direction that is progressive. Things outside the box, we have done that at the sheriff’s office on numerous occasions.”

Brittany Kinser

Running for: Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction

Campaign phone: (415) 940-9350

Website: https://kinserforwikids.com/about/

Education: Columbia University, Illinois Institute of Technology, Eastern Illinois University

What aspects of your professional and community background qualify

you for this office? How will your experience help you work effectively

with people from diverse backgrounds?:

Candidate did not respond. According to her website: “She has taught both special education and science in public schools. When she was an innovative principal at a public elementary school, then-State Superintendent Tony Evers honored her with the “Beating the Odds” award. She has held leadership positions in both local and national education organizations. Most recently, she was the co-founder of a high-impact literacy initiative addressing the reading crisis by providing direct instruction to students and strategic support to school leaders to ensure every student has the opportunity to learn to read skillfully. With advanced degrees in education and a passion for expanding opportunities, Brittany is dedicated to creating transformative change for students and schools. Brittany is the only candidate for DPI Superintendent who supports school choice for Wisconsin families.”

Brittany’s Priorities include: “Restore High Standards for Wisconsin Kids. Refocus on Teaching Reading, Writing, and Math. Partner with Parents to Champion their Child’s Education. Ensure Funding Reaches the Classroom and Rewards Good Teachers. Drive Transparency, Predictability and Innovation at DPI”

Jill Underly

Running for: Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction (Incumbent)

Campaign email: *protected email*

Website: www.underlyforwi.com

Education: UW-Madison, Indiana University Bloomington, Indiana University of Education – Indianapolis

What aspects of your professional and community background qualify you for this office? How will your experience help you work effectively with people from diverse backgrounds?:

“I am a product of our public schools and a first-generation college student, who was encouraged by my parents to excel in school and pursue higher education. I became the first in my family to graduate from college, earning a doctorate from UW-Madison. Guided by a strong belief in public service, I chose to become a teacher, later serving as a principal and superintendent. These roles deepened my understanding of inequities in education and fueled my mission to ensure every child in Wisconsin has access to high-quality education and opportunities for a fulfilling life. I have championed initiatives like free healthy meals for all students, affordable childcare, after-school programs, and strong academic standards. My upbringing instilled a belief in the power of collaboration and community service, which has helped me work effectively with diverse groups. I believe we all share a common goal: ensuring healthy, happy kids who can discover their passions and achieve their dreams.”

Jeff Wright

Running for: Wisconsin Superintendent of Public Instruction

Campaign email: *protected email*

Website: www.jeffwrightforwisconsin.com/

Education: Harvard Graduate School of Education, St. Olaf College, Abilene Christian University, UW-Milwaukee

What aspects of your professional and community background qualify you for this office? How will your experience help you work effectively with people from diverse backgrounds?:

“I grew up on School Street in Stevens Point. My parents were both public school teachers. My upbringing gave me a deep respect for public service and education. After earning a degree from Harvard, I served as a high school principal on Chicago’s south side. In 2012, I returned home to Wisconsin to be a district leader in Sauk Prairie. I’ve served as the district’s superintendent since 2019. My wife Emily and I live on a small farm in Sauk County with our two children. Our family is deeply connected to the community and we treasure the role that strong public schools play in creating opportunity. I was recently named “2024 Administrator of the Year” by the Wisconsin Rural Schools Alliance. Growing up in Stevens Point, serving as a principal in Chicago, and leading as a superintendent in Sauk Prairie together provided me with a diversity of life experiences that will help me support districts and across Wisconsin and earned me the endorsement of the state’s school leaders and educators.”