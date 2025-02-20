Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

UWO student arrested at Underground Bar

Jacob Link, Managing Editor
February 20, 2025
Courtesy of the Oshkosh Police Department — The Oshkosh Police Department cruiser waits near a park in town last year.

The Oshkosh Police Department arrested a UW Oshkosh student for disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer after trying to enter the Underground Bar without any identification Feb. 7.

At around 11:30 p.m., Brayden Seabrooks, a freshman at UWO, allegedly called the bouncers at Underground derogatory names when he was not let into the bar and tried to punch a worker, but missed and fell to the ground due to high intoxication levels. Underground owner Kyle Faust responded to the incident by holding Seabrooks to the ground and waiting for law enforcement to arrive.

OPD officer Zachary Radde said in his police report that he was patrolling the campus bar area when he noticed Faust waving his arms to get the attention of law enforcement while pinning Seabrooks to the ground outside of Underground.

“Brayden [Seabrooks] had a strong odor of intoxicants coming from his person and when he spoke to me, was heavily slurring his words and making statements that weren’t with reality,” Radde said in the report. “Brayden stated something along the lines of he was looking for a girl who had broken his heart and was just trying to get into the bar to speak with her.”

Officers said that they asked Seabrooks for identification, but he walked away from law enforcement even after OPD told him to stay where he was multiple times. Radde and other assisting officers secured Seabrooks’ body to a wall, and he was put into handcuffs while calling law enforcement derogatory names.

Seabrooks was transported to the Winnebago County Jail where he did not make a pre-book and was uncooperative with jail deputies.

