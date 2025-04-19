Bartender at Oblio’s Lounge shot in neck

A bartender at Oblio’s Lounge in downtown Oshkosh was shot by a 39-year-old man through the window of the bar Thursday night.

At 1:50 a.m. the Oshkosh Police Department responded to gunshots on the 400 block of N. Maine St.

Witnesses say that the man who shot the gun was originally in the bar, but had been kicked out. When the door closed behind him, the man fired his gun through the glass, striking the bartender in the neck. Police found the victim on the floor when they arrived, and he was transported to the ThedaCare Medical Complex in Neenah, where he is expected to survive.

OPD and the Winnebago County Sheriff’s department tracked down the man with the gun to a Mt. Vernon Street address. Law enforcement found the suspect near the property, but he fled the scene while being held at gunpoint. It took three taser deployments to take down the suspect, who was taken into custody for attempted first-degree intentional homicide at 2:15 a.m.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, they are encouraged to contact the Oshkosh Police Department at 920-236-5700 or the Winnebago County Crime Stoppers at 920-231-8477.