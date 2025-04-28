Fox Valley prepares for cases of measles

Courtesy of Mike McMahon — The Outagamie County Administration Complex houses the count’s health department, which is preparing for possible cases of the measles due to a high volume of people in the area for the NFL draft.

Public health departments throughout the Fox Valley are recommending that people prepare themselves for possible exposure to the measles at the NFL Draft in Green Bay this weekend.

“To prevent serious illness, it’s important everyone is up to date on the [Mumps, Measles, Rubella] MMR vaccination, especially children,” Chuck Sepers, the health officer for the City of Appleton Department of Public Health, said. “Protect yourself and the community by getting vaccinated.”

The CDC reported April 10 that there are 712 confirmed cases of the measles in 24 states across the U.S. While there are no reported cases in Wisconsin right now, the CDC reported that 97% of confirmed cases this year are among people who have not been vaccinated against the measles.

The City of Appleton Department of Public Health, the Calumet County Public Health Division, the City of Menasha Health Department, the Outagamie County Public Health Department and the Winnebago County Public Health Department released a joint statement April 16 urging people to check their vaccination status to prevent a measles outbreak in the Fox Valley.

Kristine Hutter, the health officer for the City of Menasha Health Department, said that tens of thousands of people from across the country will be traveling to Northeast Wisconsin, including people from areas that have had an outbreak of the measles.

“Measles spreads very quickly and is one of the most contagious diseases,” Hutter said. “If they are not vaccinated or have not previously had measles, nine out of 10 people who are around someone who has measles will become infected. A person infected with measles can spread the virus to others four days before and up to four days after the rash develops.”

According to the CDC, the measles spreads through coughing and sneezing, and the virus can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves the space. Symptoms usually begin with a fever, cough, runny nose, and red and swollen eyes, followed by a rash that develops from the lead to the rest of the body.

Measles can cause more serious symptoms, such as an ear infection, pneumonia and inflammation of the brain in babies, pregnant women and people who are immunocompromised.

Natalie Vandeveld, the health officer for the Outagamie County Public Health Department, said that the best way to prevent the measles is through vaccination.

“Two doses are 97% effective at preventing measles and one dose is around 93% effective,” Vandeveld said.

The measles vaccine is a part of the MMR combination vaccine, and one dose is usually given to children 12-15 months after birth. A second dose is usually given before the start of kindergarten, when children are between 4-6 years old.

Wisconsinites can check their immunization record to make sure they have the MMR vaccine online at the Wisconsin Immunization Registry or they can call their health care provider to make sure they have received the necessary doses.

People from outside Wisconsin will need to check with their state health departments to see if they have received the MMR vaccine because there is no national organization that maintains the vaccination records of the two doses of the vaccine.

According to the CDC, someone is considered to be immune to the measles if they were born before 1957, have proof of immunity from a lab or have documentation of the MMR vaccine.

Doug Gieryn, the health officer for the Winnebago County Public Health Department, said that some local departments offer free vaccines to uninsured children, and they can help give medical assistance to some kids and adults who have been exposed to the virus.

“If you suspect you or your child might have measles or have been exposed, call your healthcare provider or healthcare facility before arriving,” Gieryn said. “This will help staff prepare for your arrival and create a safe environment for everyone.”

To learn more about the measles, visit the Wisconsin department of health services website at www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/immunization/measles.htm.