Former UWO Vice Chancellor Cheryl Green dies

Former UW Oshkosh Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Cheryl Green died April 23 after a battle with cancer.

UWO Chancellor Andrew Leavitt said in an email that Green was a tireless champion for students and helped reshape the culture of student life at UWO.

“For those of you who knew or worked with Cheryl, please take a moment to remember a person who believed deeply in the value and power of higher education to transform lives and a leader who strived every day to make a difference,” Leavitt said.

Green, the first Black president of Governors State University in Illinois, worked at UWO from 2017-20 with a brief period away from the university in 2019 to serve as the interim chancellor of UW-Whitewater.

Green was appointed as the sixth president of Governors State University in July of 2020, where she established the university’s Honors College, College of Graduate Studies, Latinx Resource Center, and a chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority. Green retired from Governors State on March 1 of this year.

Earlier in her career, she spent over twenty years as a professor of psychology and academic administrator at Chicago State University. Green received her Ph.D. in counseling psychology from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale.

Leavitt said UWO will be share any memorial arrangements when they are made public.