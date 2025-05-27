Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

Masloroff earns two second place finishes at national meet

Jacob Link, Editor-in-Chief
May 27, 2025
Larry Rodgers / D3photography.com — UWO’s Brenna Masloroff throws the shot put at the NCAA Division III Championship at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.

UW Oshkosh’s Brenna Masloroff earned second place finishes in the shot put and hammer throw as the women’s track and field team took 12th at the NCAA Division III Championship at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio, over the weekend.

Masloroff’s personal best shot put mark of 14.73 meters put her in first place after the first flight of the event. But, she fell to second place after Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s Alex Boykin broke 2019 UWO Athletics Hall of Fame inductee Robyn Jarocki-Hughes’ 19-year-old D-III record of 16.77 meters in the second flight. Masloroff’s second-place finish earned her the first All-America First Team honor in the event of her career.

In the hammer throw, Masloroff threw 59.03 meters to start the final day of competition. Her first throw ended up being her best of the competition, and she notched another second-place finish at the national meet.

UWO’s Megan Hunt earned her second First Team All-America award after she took sixth in the long jump with a mark of 5.81 meters. Hunt earned her first All-America nod in the heptathlon with a 15th place finish with 4,491 points.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (Massachusetts) won the team title with 56 points while UWO finished with 19 points, 16 of which were scored by Masloroff.

