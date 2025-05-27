Independent Student Newspaper of UW Oshkosh Campuses

The Advance-Titan
The Advance-Titan
The Advance-Titan
Rivers, Nolan win individual D-III national championships

Jacob Link, Editor-in-Chief
May 27, 2025
Courtesy of Tori Sines / D3photography.com — UWO’s Joshua Rivers jumps at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championship at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio.

The UW Oshkosh’s Joshua Rivers and Charlie Nolan won the long jump and decathlon national titles, respectively, as the UWO men’s track and field team took fifth place at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championship at the SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio, over the weekend.

Rivers, who owns both the indoor and outdoor D-III record in the event, claimed his second straight outdoor individual national championship in the long jump after a 7.56-meter mark during the first day of the competition. Rivers, a junior, now has four national titles in the past two years from indoor and outdoor D-III championship meets.

UWO’s Caleb Wright finished on the podium with Rivers after recording a 7.39-meter jump to secure third place.

Nolan became the second Titan in program history to win a national title in the decathlon after he finished the two-day event with 7,118 points. Nolan won the 100-meter dash, the 400-meter dash, the long jump, the high jump and the pole vault during the decathlon to give Oshkosh its second national champion of the meet.

Gavin Fritsch earned the Titans another All-America award with a second-place finish of 51.97 in the discus throw Thursday morning.

In the 100-meter dash, Oshkosh’s Davian Willems took seventh with a time of 10.48 seconds to secure him his second First Team All-America award of his career.

UWO’s 4X400-meter relay team of Matthew Eiden, Rivers, Daniel Wilson and Tyran Bender took sixth with a time of 3:11.6 in the final event of the meet.

UW-La Crosse won the team title with 84 points while UW-Eau Claire finished second with 56 points. Rowan University (New Jersey) took third with 44.5 points and St. John’s University (Minnesota) came in fourth with 39.5 points.

