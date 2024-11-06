Grothman projected to win 6th Congressional District

Incumbent Republican Congressman Glenn Grothman will serve his sixth term after the Associated Press projects the 69-year-old has won the 6th Congressional District race in Wisconsin.

Currently, AP reports that Grothman leads Democratic candidate John Zarbano 61.8% to 38.2% with 97% of votes counted. So far, Grothman has totaled 246,712 votes in the district while Zarbano has recorded 152,721 votes.

During his 10 years in office, Grothman has been assigned to the House Committee on Education and the Workforce, as well as the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability. He serves as Chairman of the Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs, and the House Committee on the Budget.

According to Grothman’s website, his campaign was built on advocacy for “manufacturing, worker training, welfare reform, higher education reform, immigration reform and pro-life causes.”

In 2020, Axios released Grothman had scored a 93 on their “Trump Loyalty Index,” which was used as an indication of to what extent members of Congress voted in loyalty to Donald Trump during his presidency. Grothman had the highest score of any member of Congress.

A spokesperson for Grothman said that the Congressman would address the media in the coming days.

For updates on election results, check advancetitan.com.